With 5.3% CAGR, Defibrillator Market Size worth USD 14,806.4 Million in 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, Defibrillator Market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Boston Scientific Proposes a Defibrillator with 70% More Pacing Options

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global defibrillator market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of out of hospital cardiac arrests. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global defibrillator market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/defibrillator-market-100950





Defibrillator Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 9836.8 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2018 USD 9836.8 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2017 No. of Pages 115





External Defibrillators to be the Most Widely Used Product Type

Among product types, the external defibrillator is likely to emerge as the most widely used product type. The comfort offered by external defibrillators is a major factor that has led to a high demand and high uptake. Additionally, strict government policies regarding installation of external defibrillators in public places has also added to the adoption of these devices. The advantages of an external defibrillator over its counterparts, such as safety with regard to inappropriate shocks and lead poisoning, have led to the rising uptake of external defibrillators. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the external defibrillators are likely to emerge as the most attractive product type.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Growing installations of external defibrillators in public places as well as hospitals are likely to drive the defibrillator market in North America. The increasing use of defibrillators in places such as schools, hotels, railway stations, and streets have also aided the growth of the market in North America. Fortune Business Insights states that the defibrillator market in North America was valued at US$ 4,414.1 Mn in 2018. Additionally, the shift in preference towards subcutaneous implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), resulting from growing patient awareness is likely to contribute to the growth of the defibrillator market in North America.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/defibrillator-market-100950





FDA Approves Wearable Defibrillator for Children



The FDA approved ‘LifeVest’ defibrillator has been successful ever since it was announced in 2017. The LifeVest was launched as a wearable device, suitable for children at the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The device consists of an electrode belt and a cloth that surrounds the chest of the patient using it. Additionally, the device also makes use of a monitor that is used for real time analysis. The efficacy of the device has lifted the otherwise moderately rising defibrillator market. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. LifeVest has a positive outcome on the global defibrillators market and is likely to enable growth of the market in the coming years.

Boston Scientific Proposes a Defibrillator with 70% More Pacing Options



Boston Scientific receives FDA approval for its newest range of defibrillators, designed to better patient care. The company received approvals for Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini, along with Dynagen X4 and Inogen X4. The company claims that the X4 lines of defibrillators offer 70% more pacing options for gathering elevated threshold levels. The size of these devices are what differentiates them from its counterparts and it has created a rising uptake within end users. The company has submitted on its website that these devices are approximately 20% smaller than the existing devices, produced by its counterparts. The approvals for Boston Scientific’s latest devices is likely to enable the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global defibrillator market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc and Abbott.





Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/defibrillator-market-100950





Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries New Products Launches by Key Players Reimbursement Scenario for Key Countries Key Industry Trends

Global Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD



External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD



External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator



Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD



External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator



Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD



External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator



Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/defibrillator-market-100950





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245