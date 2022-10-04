With 7.5 % CAGR, US Home Infusion Therapy Market Size worth USD 21.65 billion by [2021-2028]

According to Fortune Business Insights, the US Home Infusion Therapy Market size is estimated to reach USD 21.65 Billion by 2028, mentions that the market stood at USD 16.21 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US home infusion therapy market size amounted to USD 16.21 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to rise from USD 13.05 billion in 2021 to USD 21.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rise in home healthcare and expansion of home infusion therapy services in the US are expected to drive growth. High percentage of geriatric individuals in the country will further fuel the home healthcare trend in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "US Home Infusion Therapy Market, 2021-2028."

Home infusion therapy refers to the intravenous administration of biologicals or drugs to a patient at home. Its adoption has surged significantly in recent years due to increase in healthcare provided outside of hospital settings. Factors, such as aging population and rising prevalence of chronic health conditions, are primary factors driving the shift toward home healthcare delivery. Other factors include continued pressure to cut costs through reduction of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and shortening hospital stay.

Notable Industry Development:

July 2021 – Baxter International Inc. and Micrel Medical signed an agreement to distribute the Micrel Mini Rythmic PN+ infusion pump.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 21.65 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 16.21 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 74 Key Market Players Option Care Health Inc. (Illinois, US), Optum, Inc. (Eden Prairie, US), CareCentrix, Inc. (Hartford, US), CVS Health (Woonsocket, Rhode Island, US), KabaFusion (Cerritos, US) US Home Infusion Therapy Market Growth Drivers Proliferation of Home Healthcare amid Pandemic to Accelerate Market Growth Product, Indication, and Region are studied for the Market Increasing Incidence of HAIs to Augment Market Growth





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-home-infusion-therapy-market-106327





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Incidence of HAIs to Augment Market Growth

As healthcare evolved, delivery of patient care outside of healthcare settings increased considerably in developed countries such as the US An aging population in the country is a major driver of this trend. Healthcare systems across the country are increasingly shifting patient care to homecare settings to reduce strain in terms of cost and resources. Various initiatives have been implemented by public health agencies in the US to create awareness about homecare. A variety of reimbursement policies for medical devices, drugs, and services for home healthcare delivery will augment the US home infusion therapy market growth.

Demand for such products will also increase, owing to lower risk of HAIs. Currently, HAIs affect more than 1.7 million individuals in the US annually. Such cases cost around USD 28 billion to the country in direct medical costs and about USD 12 billion in indirect costs. The aforementioned factors will provide significant momentum to the market growth.

However, certain safety concerns associated with home infusion therapy could hamper the market growth to some extent.





COVID-19 Impact:

Proliferation of Home Healthcare amid Pandemic to Accelerate Market Growth

The US home infusion therapy market share experienced an upward growth trend amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Major market players reported a notable uptick in their revenues from home infusion therapy devices, drugs, and services as the number of patients receiving care from homecare settings surged amid stay-at-home orders. For instance, in 2020, Option Care Health, Inc. saw a 30.1% rise in revenue due to increased demand for such services.

Several new regulations were introduced to offer easy access to these services during the pandemic. In October 2020, for example, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed a regulation to expand coverage for home infusion DME (Durable Medical Equipment), including external infusion pumps, in order to improve access to home infusion drugs.

Market Segments:

Product, Indication, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of product, the market is trifurcated into drugs, devices, and services.

By indication, it is segmented into anti-infective, enteral nutrition, hydration therapy, total parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy, immunoglobulins, and others.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





US Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Product Devices

Drugs

Services By Indication Anti-Infective

Chemotherapy

Hydration Therapy

Enteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Immunoglobulins

Others





List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Option Care Health Inc. (Illinois, US)

Optum, Inc. (Eden Prairie, US)

CareCentrix, Inc. (Hartford, US)

CVS Health (Woonsocket, Rhode Island, US)

KabaFusion (Cerritos, US)

PromptCare (New Jersey, US)

Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, US)

Infusystem (Michigan, US)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the US home infusion therapy market worth?

According to Fortune Business Insights the US market stood at USD 16.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21.65 billion by 2028.

What are the leading segments in the market by product?

By product, the drugs segment is the leading segment.



