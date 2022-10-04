Atopic Dermatitis Market Size Worth USD 4900 Million by 2030 at 13.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends and Insights By Type (Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Calcitonin), Application (Cancer, Blood Disorders, and Chronic Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Atopic Dermatitis Market Information by Type, Application, End-User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market anticipated to reach USD 4,900 Million by 2030 at 13.20% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Atopic dermatitis can be described as a condition that leads to skin becoming red, dry, bumpy, and itchy. It is one of the various types of dermatitis that affects the skin barrier function. This elevates the sensitivity level of the skin, which then turns more susceptible to infection as well as dryness.

There are a variety of treatments available that helps in managing the symptoms of this condition. The condition affects females as much as it affects males and is more common among those with a family or personal history of environmental allergies or food allergies or asthma. It can affect any part of the skin. In adults and teens, it typically affects the neck, hands, ankles, inner elbows, feet, around the eyes, and knees.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4900 Million CAGR 13.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of atopic disorders Decreased quantity of protein called filaggrin in skin

Atopic Dermatitis Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the atopic dermatitis industry are

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (Canada)

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S)

Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland)

June 2022



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to Dupixent (dupilumab) targeted at children aged between 6 months and 5 years affected by moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that can’t be handled by topical prescription therapies.

September 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is now part of an agreement that will entail acquiring Ducentis BioTherapeutics Ltd., a preclinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on the development of novel therapies for autoimmune diseases and inflammation. Ducentis’ main focus is on DS-234, which is a fusion protein that is a potent agonist of the CD200R (CD200 receptor). CD200R is a target primarily in atopic dermatitis, with the latest clinical and preclinical data proving longer periods of biologic response, even following the discontinuation of the treatment.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The atopic dermatitis market will be experiencing considerable growth in the next few years, largely owing to the rapidly advancing novel pipeline of drugs worldwide. Likewise, the escalating demand for advanced biologics as well as the rise in product approvals will further enhance the atopic dermatitis market size. Besides, the supportive reimbursement policies, especially in developing countries coupled with the significant burden of atopic dermatitis in these countries will bolster the market share in the following years.

Furthermore, the surging knowledge level about the latest treatments available to deal with the disease and the emergence of different initiatives started by governments to offer more affordable and improved treatments will also have a strong impact on the atopic dermatitis market. Additionally, the rise in technological innovations along with the increase in funding by the government with respect to research and development will give way to lucrative opportunities for the players part of the atopic dermatitis industry.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the form of unaffordability of the available treatments along with poor reimbursement regulations and policies in emerging regions will slow down the growth rate of the atopic dermatitis industry. Also, the allergic reactions that can happen due to off-label therapies as well as the patent expiry of a variety of products will further restrain the otherwise solid growth rate of the worldwide market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, those affected by atopic dermatitis are more prone to depression and anxiety, and are, therefore, rushing to emergency rooms. These factors should accelerate the market growth rate in the years to come.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation

By Type

Hormones, monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, calcitonin, interferon, and others have been listed in the report as the major types of atopic dermatitis condition.

By Application

Blood disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, and more are the application-based segments discussed in the study.

By End-User

Hospitals, research centers, as well as clinics are the top industry end-users.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Regional Insights

America is the biggest market shareholder, backed largely by the strong base of several renowned companies, higher use of the latest technologies, and high spending on healthcare. The surging cases of atopic disorders, coupled with the rise in government support with respect to research & development further benefits the regional industry.

Europe has seized the second position in the worldwide market, in line with the strong government assistance in extensive research & development activities combined with the increased funds for the healthcare sector.

The Asia Pacific will, however, be thriving at the fastest rate in the years to come, thanks to the massive patient population affected by atopic dermatitis, and the subsequent increase in healthcare expenditure.

