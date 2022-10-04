NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to Sponsor and Exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco on October 18 – 20th 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it will be a Sponsor of TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 at the Moscone West Center, San Francisco, on October 18th – 20th.

Located in the urban heart of San Francisco's SoMa district, TechCrunch Disrupt is a 3-day conference focused on breaking technology news and developments with big-name thought leaders who are making waves in the industry. Zuckerberg, Benioff, Musk, Kalanick, Mayer, Dorsey and many other startup stars have been on the Disrupt stage long before they were in the headlines. Now, TechCrunch continues to keep the pulse of the startup world, and has included NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. in its recent Disrupt announcement. Disrupt delivers for founders who want to master Silicon Valley’s equations and provides an experience for enthusiasts who want to be a part of what's happening and relevant now.

“Disrupt has proven itself to be a unique event,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear CEO and Board Member. “There are so many previously unknown companies that have become household names in large part thanks to TechCrunch Disrupt and this is what we envision for the future of NANO Nuclear.”

In collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as part of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Resource Team program, NANO Nuclear is working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR), “ZEUS”.

Featuring household names such as Serena Williams and representatives from major global leaders such as AT&T, J.P. Morgan, Blackstone and AWS as well as reporters from Bloomberg, CNBC, the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and BuzzFeed, Disrupt provides a platform to make genuinely valuable connections with driven and focused people from all across the tech ecosystem.



“TechCrunch Disrupt resonates around the globe,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “Our participation in one of the premier technology events of the year represents another key step forward on the Path to Zero. We are incredibly excited to see you all in San Francisco.”

About the TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is a 3-day conference focused on breaking technology news and developments with big-name thought leaders who are making waves in the industry. At the heart of Disrupt lies the Startup Battlefield 200 - two hundred hand-picked, early-stage startups exhibiting at this year's event to showcase their latest developments and innovations, 20 of which will be selected as finalists to compete for a $100,000 grand prize on the Disrupt Stage. Throughout the event are activations, roundtables, and parties that drive networking and discovery within the tech ecosystem.

https://techcrunch.com/

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in development is “ZEUS” NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER

NANO Nuclear Energy INSTAGRAM

Attachments