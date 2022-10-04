CAA Magazine goes paperless and interactive

Decision to go digital by CAA North & East Ontario saves 48 million pieces of paper

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAA North & East Ontario today announced it is replacing its print version of the venerable 108-year-old CAA Magazine with a digital-only, interactive experience.



The historic magazine, which has one of the highest circulations in Canada, is printed in regional versions quarterly by the eight CAA clubs across the federation. CAA North & East Ontario is the first club in Canada to completely replace its version of the title with a digital format.

The decision to embrace a paperless CAA Magazine, which will feature videos, contests and shareable content, was made after a lot of consideration, said Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

“We looked at how our members consume news, where they go for information and what they had to say about their environmental concerns. Delivering a highly searchable, regularly updated digital magazine really fits into our club mandate to care for the environment now and for the future,” he said.

By going fully digital, CAA North & East Ontario is reducing paper consumption by 48 million pieces of paper. Since 2021, the club has been digital-first in almost all communications and marketing, with a few exceptions.

As part of its environmental mandate, the club has undertaken a benchmarking emissions audit, investing in hybrid and electric fleet vehicles, and has drastically reduced its office footprint by moving from its 2800sqm headquarters on Thurston Drive to new headquarters at Lansdowne Park in downtown Ottawa.

“We have heard from a handful of members that they love the CAA Magazine in print. But as we look to the immediate future of the planet, we must take positive steps to reduce CAA North & East Ontario’s impact on the environment. Creating a paperless CAA Magazine is just one of the actions we are taking,” added Walker.

CAA Magazine can be found at magazine.caaneo.ca.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Julie Beun

Director of Communications and Public Relations

CAA North & East Ontario

jbeun@caaneo.on.ca

613.296.2592

Videos accompanying this release are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f85041a-cc48-43c7-84e2-7cfcfbe78c84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/644c13df-15c6-4ffd-a262-db4e467457e6