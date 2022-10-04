Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market : Growing at a CAGR of around 11.3% between 2022 and 2025 - ZMR Report

Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled " Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market by Product Type (Biochip, Implantable Material, Medical Textile & Wounding Dressing, Active Implant Devices, and Others) and by Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, and Research): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global nanotechnology in medical devices market was approximately USD 7.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 15.78 billion 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Growth Drivers

Nanotechnology is a prominent and emerging branch in science that allows the manipulation of properties of matter at the nanoscale. These properties are manipulated for better interaction with the molecules of the cell positioned inside and outside of a cell. Cancer along with the other prominent diseases is treated by nanotechnology.The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated life-threatening diseases is expected to be the major driver for global nanotechnology in the medical devices market. In addition, the rising mortality rate and growing awareness and access to modern and advanced therapeutics among patients are likely to further fuel the global nanotechnology in medical devices market in the upcoming years.Additionally, growing awareness about the advantages of therapy and huge investments made in the research and development of nanotechnology in medical devices is projected to create new growth opportunities for this market. However, stringent government regulations and complex development procedures are major restraints that may limit this market.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/nanotechnology-medical-devices-market 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The global nanotechnology in medical devices market is segmented based on product type and application.𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the market includes biochip (lab-on-chip and DNA microarrays), implantable material (dental filling material, and bone restoring material), medical textile and wound dressing, active implant devices (cardiac rhythm management devices, hearing aid devices, and retinal implants), and others. The active implant devices segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the global nanotechnology in medical devices market in the future.On the basis of 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the nanotechnology in medical devices market is divided into diagnostic, therapeutic, and research. The therapeutic segment held the maximum market share in 2018, as a large number of devices and drugs fall under this category.The North American nanotechnology in medical devices market is expected to show the maximum growth over the forecast time period, owing to the developments witnessed in the healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies and research grant.Europe was the second largest nanotechnology in medical devices market globally in 2018, due to the high per capita income of the regional population. Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate while the Latin American market is projected to grow moderately in the years ahead.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Some key players of the global nanotechnology in medical devices market include- GE Global Research- Merck KGaA- Ferro- AMAG Pharmaceuticals- Capsulution Nanoscience- AstraZeneca- Affymetrix- PerkinElmer- 3M- Starkey Hearing Technologies- Smith & Nephew- St. Jude Medical- Acusphere- Stryker Corporation.𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)5. 