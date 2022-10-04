Global Cloud Kitchen Market is projected to be worth USD 170.24 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Cloud Kitchen Market is estimated to reach USD 170.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.6%.

NEWYORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Cloud Kitchen Market comprises cloud kitchen sales by companies (organizations, single proprietorships, and partnerships) known as virtual kitchens or ghost kitchens. The cloud kitchen is a commercial kitchen that aids in the provision of space for the food market, as well as the services and facilities required to make meals for takeaway and delivery. The cloud kitchen is mostly utilized for meal delivery.

The three primary types of cloud kitchens are individual cloud kitchens, commissary or commercial kitchens, and kitchen pods. The term "independent cloud kitchen" refers to the traditional kitchen concept. A virtual restaurant, the individual cloud kitchen. It aids in the receipt of orders and the delivery of packaged meals. Burgers and sandwiches, pizza and pasta, chicken, fish, Mexican and Asian food, and more sorts are available. Cloud kitchens come in two varieties: franchised and stand-alone.

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 12.6%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): USD 170.24 Billion

In comparison to traditional kitchens in dine-in restaurants, cloud kitchens, also known as virtual or ghost kitchens, are significantly expensive to operate because they do not need dine-in facilities or take into consideration prices connected to property and location. Additionally, cloud kitchens have profit margins that are bigger than dine-in establishments.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cloud Kitchen Market:

The pandemic has increased demand for cloud kitchens because food delivery was permitted even during total lockdowns. The epidemic has caused a number of difficulties for the food business. Due to imposed restrictions like a lockout, which accounts for two-thirds of the food business, dine-in restaurants were adversely affected and suffered significant financial losses. However, because cloud kitchens are entirely run in delivery-only mode, restaurant owners may easily keep on with their operations and provide greater customer service. Additionally, consumers now choose meal delivery over dining in, which is promoting the expansion of the global cloud kitchen market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Cloud Kitchen Market, By Type:

• Independent Cloud Kitchen

• Commissary or Shared Kitchen

• Kitchen Pods

Global Cloud Kitchen Market, By Food Type:

• Burger and Sandwich

• Pizza and Pasta, Chicken

• Seafood, Mexican and Asian Food

• Others

Global Cloud Kitchen Market, By Nature Type:

• Franchised

• Standalone

Global Cloud Kitchen Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

This research also includes important market drivers and restraints for the forecast period. The study also covers several developments potential.

Key Market Players:

The Global Cloud Kitchen Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Cloud Kitchens, Dahmakan (Pop Meals), DoorDash, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Rebel Foods, Starbucks Coffee Company, Swiggy, Zuul Kitchens, Inc.

