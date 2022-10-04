Global Oat Milk Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oat Milk Global Market Report 2022”, the oat milk market is expected to grow from $2.51 billion in 2021 to $2.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global oat milk market size is expected to grow to $3.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The rise in the vegan population is expected to propel the growth of the oat milk market going forward.

Key Trends In The Oat Milk Market

Product innovations are shaping the oat milk market. Major companies operating in the oat milk sector are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Oat Milk Market

The oat milk global market consists of sales of oat milk by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preparation of desserts, yogurt, and other dairy alternatives. Oat milk is plant-based milk made from liquefied oats. It is a lactose-free drink that is widely used as a replacement for dairy milk in the preparation of coffee and tea, various smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easily cultivated so this makes the products more economic and available at any part of the time.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Source: Organic, Conventional

• By End User: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Baby Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

• By Product: Plain, Flavoured

• By Packaging Form: Carton, Bottle

• By Geography: The global oat milk market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thrive Market, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Rise Brewing, PepsiCo (US), Pacific Food, Oatly AB, Happy Planet Foods (US), Elmhurst, Earth's Own Food Company Inc, Danone, and Califia Farms.

