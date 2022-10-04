Global Commercial Seeds Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Commercial Seeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Seeds Global Market Report 2022”, the commercial seeds market size is expected to grow from $63.41 billion in 2021 to $68.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.04%. The global commercial seeds market share is expected to reach $93.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.08%. The growing demand for bio-fuels is expected to propel the growth of the commercial seeds industry.

Key Trends In The Commercial Seeds Market

Strategic collaborations between companies are one of the key commercial seeds market trends gaining popularity. Companies producing commercial seeds are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to expand their business reach in fast-growing regions or countries in commercial seeds sector. For instance, in June 2019, BASF, a German multinational chemical company, and Euralis Semences a leading seeds company in France entered into a distribution agreement. The partnership will enable BASF to enter the sunflower seed market. The agreement's purpose is to evaluate and market a pipeline of new sunflower hybrids, providing a more comprehensive portfolio of agricultural solutions to sunflower growers across Europe.

Overview Of The Commercial Seeds Market

The commercial seeds market consists of sales of commercial seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are the seeds sown for production of an intended crop or used as animal feed. Commercial seeds are hybrid seeds sold for the purposes other than for production of propagating material. These commercial seeds are divided into two types, conventional seeds and genetically modified seeds. Corn, soybean, vegetable, grains, cotton, rice, and canola are among the conventional seeds. Soybean, corn, cotton, and canola are the most common genetically modified seeds.

Commercial Seeds Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Products: Maize (Corn), Soybean, Vegetable, Cereals, Cotton, Rice, Canola (Rapeseed), Others Products

• By Seed Type: Organic, Inorganic, Genetically Modified

• By Trait: Herbicide-Tolerance, Insect Tolerance, Others

• By Geography: The global commercial seeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Syngenta International AG, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Vilmorin & Cie SA, Land O'Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Hyland Seeds, MTI, Triumph Seed, Neseed, Limagrain, KWS, DLF, and Takii Seed.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Commercial Seeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of commercial seeds global market. The market report analyzes commercial seeds market size, commercial seeds global market growth drivers, commercial seeds global market segments, commercial seeds global market major players, commercial seeds global market growth across geographies, and commercial seeds global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The commercial seeds global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

