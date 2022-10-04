Network Automation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 26% Rate

Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Network Automation Market Report by TBRC covers network automation market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Network Automation Global Market Report 2022”, the network automation market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $6.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84%. The network automation global market is expected to reach $26.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.16%. According to the network automation market forecast, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Network Automation Market

Network Automation-as-a-Service (NaaaS) With Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is the key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the network automation market research, NaaS is a cloud model which enables users to operate and maintain the network without owning a network operating infrastructure. Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is an application used to deliver the service over internet access. The companies operating in network automation global market are focusing on offering products through new business models to increase customer reach and business presence. For instance, in August 2020, Arista Networks, an American computer networking company announced a new enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with CloudVision® platform offering, which is a fully automated domain network service manages multi-domain networks approaching across the client through cloud.

Overview Of The Network Automation Market

The network automation market consists of sales of the network automation by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to software, which automates the network and security provisioning and management, to maximise the network efficiency and functionality. Network automation software predicts the efficient way to map, configure, provision and manage network and increases the speed of application development by automating network and security provisioning management.

Market Segmentation

By Solution Type: Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, Intent-based Networking

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other Industry Verticals

By Geography: The network automation global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cisco, Juniper Networks, NetBrain, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Veriflow, Riverbed, Itential, Volta Networks, Sedona Systems, Kentik, NetYCE, Versa Networks, AppViewX, 128 Technology, and Anuta Networks.

Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of network automation market. The market report analyzes network automation market size, network automation market growth drivers, network automation market segments, network automation global market major players, network automation global market growth across geographies, and network automation global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

