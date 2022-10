Sports Nutrition Market is USD 12.34 Bn in 2020 & is expected USD 21.98 Bn by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Sports Nutrition Market Size Sports Nutrition Market Share

Sports Nutrition market accounted for USD 12.34 Bn in 2020 & is expected to reach more than USD 21.98 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

According to Zion Market Research, the global sports nutrition market accounted for USD 12.34 Bn in 2020 & is expected to USD 21.98 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.” — Zion Market Research

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the key players in the ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., among others. These players are set to bolster the development of the global sports nutrition market.According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global sports nutrition market accounted for USD 12.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled โ€œSports Nutrition Market By Type (Drinks, Supplement, and Food), By Distribution Channel (Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug & Specialty Stores, Online, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 โ€“ 2028.โ€๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ :1) The 2022 revised report includes a detailed industry overview, introduction, and executive summary.2) The package contains the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis.3) Approximately 227+ pages of research (Including Recent Research)4) Outline Request in detail, chapter by chapter.5) A revised regional analysis that shows the size, share, and trends for the year 2022 graphically6) Contains newly updated tables and figures7) The Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis are included in the most recent version of the study.8)Zion Market research techniques๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐“๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐“๐จ ๐’๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กThe sports nutrition market is expected to witness significant growth within the forecast period on account of increasing demand from the recently emerging lifestyle and recreational users group. In addition, increasing health awareness coupled with the increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers is also expected to boost this market within the forecast period. Apart from this, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income augmented with increasingly purchasing sports nutrition products as healthy snacks as a part of the diet are also expected to boost the growth in the sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products affects sales of reputed companies and therefore, the availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the sports nutrition market. Expansion of distribution channels is also expected to be an opportunity for growth in this market in the coming years.๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐žNorth America is expected to account for the largest market for sports nutrition. It has accounted for more than 35% market share for sports nutrition products in 2020. The growth in this region is majorly supported by benefits from high incomes, and world-class fitness, and athletics infrastructure. The Europe sports nutrition market to represent a major market for sports nutrition products, led by the U.K. fuel to the increased number of consumers opting for healthy lifestyles.Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for sports nutrition products within the forecast period fuelled by an increase in disposable incomes coupled with rapidly changing lifestyles. Japan is expected to dominate this region in the sports nutrition market. China is expected to gain the second largest market share followed by Australia due to a higher percentage of the obese population. India is expected to witness notable growth in coming years fuelled by the increasing adoption of sports nutrition products amongst lifestyle & recreational users. Latin America and the Rest of the regions are expected to witness healthy growth in this market within the forecast period.Browse the full โ€œ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ, ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐€๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐), ๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ & ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ & ๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž, ๐€๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ โ€“ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–.โ€ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ:๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žDrinksSupplementsFoods๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅLarge Retail & Mass MerchandisersSmall RetailDrug & Specialty StoresOnlineOthers๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌThe sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus has impacted almost all industries globally including the food & beverage industry. The Global ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ witnessed an increase in sales, owing to rising health awareness among consumers. Moreover, the pandemic has increased the demand for packed food products due to rising hygiene and health awareness. The U.S. Census Bureau suggests that, in October 2020, the sales in the grocery sector shot by 26.9% compared to September 2020.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/sports-nutrition-market ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌNew and improved packaging adopted by major manufacturers is boosting the growth of the market. For instance, recently, Nestle launched first of its kind single-material pouch packaging for its sports nutrition market products. The new designed-to-be-recyclable pouch is made from polypropylene (PP). With the launch of new packaging, the company aims to manufacture 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. Additionally, to attract retail customers, key manufacturers are launching new and improved products in the market which in turn is driving the growth of the global sports nutrition market. For instance, in April 2021, Heinz launched three new plant-based sports nutrition products on the market. The new products include saucy pasta stars with beans & carrots, risotto with chickpeas & pumpkin, and potato bake with green beans & sweet garden peas.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/sports-nutrition-market Vegetables and other green plant proteins are key ingredients in sports nutrition that are low in sugar and high in nutrition. Therefore, the rising demand for vegetable content in sports nutrition is expected to bolster the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing concerns about added chemicals and increasing health awareness are contributing to increased demand for natural and organic food products among consumers.๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ๐๐š๐›๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž (๐๐ˆ)