Global Thermoplastic Composite Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Thermoplastic Composite Market Report by TBRC covers thermoplastic composite market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022”, the thermoplastic composite market size is expected to grow from $16.71 billion in 2021 to $17.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%. The global thermoplastic composite market share is expected to grow to $22.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.14%. The growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the thermoplastic composites market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Thermoplastic Composite Market

The development of low-cost production technology is the new trend in the thermoplastic composites market. The companies operating in thermoplastic composites are increasingly investing in R&D for the development of new products with advanced technologies to meet technical demands from specific end customers across the globe. For instance, In February 2022, SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry with a partnership with Dongfeng Motors, a China-based truck manufacturer for the development of a novel plastic composite hybrid solution to produce a strong lightweight truck-mounted toolbox. Furthermore, In April 2019, Saudi Arabia-based firm SABIC announced the development of the most advanced and versatile thermoplastic materials to meet the modern-day demand from the aerospace industry.

Overview Of The Thermoplastic Composite Market

The thermoplastic composite global market consists of the sale of thermoplastic composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to material, which consists of a thermoplastic matrix combined with reinforcing material such as short, long or continuous glass or carbon fibers. They are manufactured through injection molding, compression molding, tape placement, winding and thermoforming techniques. The advantages of thermoplastic composites include short cycle times and flexibility in the production process, recycling opportunities, and others.

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Short Fiber Thermoplastics, Glass Mat Thermoplastics, Long Fiber Thermoplastics, Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics

By Fiber Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fiber Types

By Resin Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Other Resin Types

By End-Use Industry: Transportation, Consumer goods & electronics, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Construction, Aersopace & Defense, Other End Users

By Geography: The thermoplastic composite global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, SABIC, Solvay, Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, AVANCO GmbH, Teijin Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Covestro AG, The Ensinger Group, and Avient Corporation.

Thermoplastic Composite Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of thermoplastic composite market.

