Insights Into The Global Underfloor Heating Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Underfloor Heating Market Report by TBRC covers underfloor heating market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2022”, the underfloor heating market size is expected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $5.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15%. The global underfloor heating market share is expected to reach $6.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.03%. Strong government support and incentives toward the adoption of underfloor heating solutions are driving the underfloor heating industry.

Key Trends In The Underfloor Heating Market

Strategic partnerships between companies are a recent trend shaping the underfloor heating market outlook. Companies in the underfloor heating global market are entering into a strategic collaboration with technology players for the development of technologically advanced underfloor heating products with innovative features. For instance, in January 2020, nVent Electric plc, a Canada-based provider of electric radiant floor heating solutions entered into a strategic collaboration with MAPEI, to develop and launch “MAPEI Mapeheat with Technology from nVent” in the USA market.

Overview Of The Underfloor Heating Market

The underfloor heating global market consists of sales of underfloor heating systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to systems that warm the floor or act as a primary heat source. The different types of underfloor heating systems include hydronic underfloor heating, electric underfloor heating, heating cables, heating mats, and others. Underfloor heating works by distributing a lower temperature of warm water through a circuit of pipes under the finished floor. Heat is then monitored and controlled by intelligent thermostats to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the property or individual zones. The underfloor heating systems are used by the industries, residential, commercials, and other entities.

Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Hydronic Underfloor Heating, Electric Underfloor Heating

By Installation: New installations, Retrofit installations

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

By Geography: The global underfloor heating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pentair plc, Emersion Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corporation Amuheat, Robert Bosch GmbH, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Uponor Corporation, Schlüter-Systems Ltd., Polypipe, SALUS North America, Hurlcon Hydronic Heating, Amuheat, ESI Heating and Cooling, and Janes Radiant.

Underfloor Heating Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of underfloor heating market. The market report analyzes underfloor heating market size, underfloor heating global market growth drivers, underfloor heating market segments, underfloor heating global market major players, underfloor heating global market growth across geographies, and underfloor heating global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The underfloor heating global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

