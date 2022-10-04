Insights Into The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size is expected to grow from $34.05 billion in 2021 to $36.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market share is expected to grow to $44.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%. The rise in vehicle production and sales is expected to propel the automotive diagnostic scan market growth.

Key Trends In The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

Technological advancement is one of the key automotive diagnostic scan market trends gaining popularity. The companies operating in the automotive diagnostic scan tool market are investing in the development of innovative technologies to increase the reach of their products to at-home customers. For instance, in July 2019, Thinkcar, an Ontario-based manufacturer of automotive diagnostic tools, launched the Thinkcar OBD II Scan Tool, which connects to the mobile device through Bluetooth and assists in transferring fault codes and data from the vehicle’s on-board computer. This device has the potential to carry out comprehensive tests, assessing additional systems of the vehicle such as ABS, gearbox, and engine.

Overview Of The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market consists of sales of automotive diagnostic scan tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a hardware device or software that reads a vehicle computer system, including major components such as transmission, engine, airbags, and others. These diagnostic tools access the data memory of control units and onboard electronics to evaluate or analyse them.

• By Type: On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), Electric System Analyzers, Other Types

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Offering Type: Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware, Diagnostic Software

• By Geography: The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Denso Corp., Snap-On Inc., DG Technologies, Softing AG, Actia Group SA, Dsa Daten-Und Systemtechnik GmbH, Hickok Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Kpit Technologies, Launch Tech, Volvo Group, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd., Fluke Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., and Siemens.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive diagnostic scan tools global market. The market report analyzes automotive diagnostic scan tools market size, automotive diagnostic scan tools global market growth drivers, automotive diagnostic scan tools global market segments, automotive diagnostic scan tools global market major players, automotive diagnostic scan tools global market growth across geographies, and automotive diagnostic scan tools global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

