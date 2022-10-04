New WORX Nitro 40 Volt Leafjet Blower Teams up with Mulcher and Collapsible Bin

Homeowners looking to quickly make a clean sweep of fall leaves and yard debris should check into the new lightweight and power-packed WORX® Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower. This versatile, cordless leaf blower provides a choice between high-speed or high-volume air modes, depending on conditions. Then, after leaves are rounded up, the WORX 13-amp Electric Leaf Mulcher and WORX 26 Gallon Collapsible Leaf Bin can make fast work of disposal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) October 04, 2022

Homeowners looking to quickly make a clean sweep of fall leaves and yard debris should check into the new lightweight and power-packed WORX® Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower. This versatile, cordless leaf blower provides a choice between high-speed or high-volume air modes, depending on conditions. Then, after leaves are rounded up, the WORX 13-amp Electric Leaf Mulcher and WORX 26 Gallon Collapsible Leaf Bin can make fast work of disposal.

The WORX Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower's innovative, inline design is based on turbine fan technology that generates 620 cfm air volume and 165 mph air speed. In addition, dual intakes pull in air for greater volume output and blowing-power.

The 40V Leafjet Blower has a variable air control nozzle that provides the right amount of air volume and speed for leaf blowing over large areas or in tighter spaces. Sliding the nozzle forward into volume mode provides high-capacity airflow to move the most leaves, faster. Sliding the nozzle backward into high-speed mode concentrates and accelerates the air stream to dislodge stubborn leaves. Turbo mode also can be selected by holding down the trigger to add an extra burst of air power.

The blower's inline brushless motor is controlled electronically, rather than with carbon brushes. Therefore, it transfers power more efficiently, runs cooler, and is maintenance-free. The brushless motor provides 50 percent more runtime, 25 percent more power, and 10 percent longer life than comparable brushed motors.

Dual 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries deliver 40 volts of power and feature cell-cooling technology that enhances tool performance and extends run times. The Power Share PRO batteries are compatible with all WORX 20V, 40V, and 80V lawn and garden, DIY, and lifestyle products for convenience and cost efficiency.

The 6.6 lb. blower (with batteries) is well-balanced, compact, and easily maneuverable. Its elongated handle has a comfortable tactile rubber grip to ensure comfort, even during extended use periods. The blower's three-speed, plus turbo, controls are conveniently located on top of the handle.

The Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower includes two 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries with charge-level indicators and a 4-amp dual-port 2-hour battery charger. The Leafjet blower is covered by a WORX five-year limited warranty.

The WORX Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower with inline brushless motor (WG585, $249.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. A bare tool version (WG585.9, $139.99), minus the batteries and charger, also is available at worx.com.

After leaves and yard debris are herded into piles, the WORX 13-amp Electric Leaf Mulcher takes the grunt work out of disposing of them. Resembling a 13-in. diameter kettle on a stand, the mulcher shreds up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute into fine mulch.

The compact, 20 lb. machine uses a bladeless, Flex-a-line system to mulch leaves at an 11:1 ratio. In other words, 11 bags of leaves are reduced to fit into a single bag. Shredded leaves are funneled into a collection bag (not included), and attached to the bottom of the mulcher. The leaf mulcher features a clean air motor cooling system and easily folds down for compact storage. It is covered by a WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 13-amp Electric Leaf Mulcher (WG430, $189.99) includes 24 cutting lines (0.09 in.) and a bag support ring. It is available at worx.com and online retailers, including Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, and Amazon.

The WORX 26 Gallon Collapsible Leaf Bin is a handy yard buddy that works great along with the WORX 13-amp Electric Leaf Mulcher and/or WORX leaf blower. The wide-mouth bin is 18.5 in. in diameter and 22 in. tall, making it easy to load or dump leaves, mulch, and other debris. Constructed of durable and lightweight PVC-coated fabric, the collapsible container features a sturdy spring design that effortlessly pops open for use, and then collapses down again to 3 in. for reusable storage. Unlike disposable lawn and refuse bags, the leaf bin always maintains its shape and has two convenient handles for carrying.

The WORX 26 Gallon Collapsible Leaf Bin (WA0030, $44.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers, including HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and Amazon.

WORX Nitro 40V Leafjet Blower video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVmIOv3u3Q4

Reach out to WORX social media at Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/worxus?ref=hl; Twitter, https://twitter.com/WORXTools; Pinterest, http://pinterest.com/worxtools and Instagram, @WORXTools

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_worx_nitro_40_volt_leafjet_blower_teams_up_with_mulcher_and_collapsible_bin/prweb18932341.htm