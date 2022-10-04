Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,984 in the last 365 days.

UK based global innovator and researcher of cannabinoid-based medicine, treatments and retail products, makes plans to drive change in pharmaceutical packaging.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow Tec Research Ltd, based in London, are looking into the wide scale adoption of biodegradable packaging for all its future products.  In so far as reasonably possible, this will mark a stark shift from the conventional means of pharma packaging towards the consideration and use of alternative eco-friendly materials, such as paper, plastic, recycled cardboard, corn starch gelatine, pectin, and wheat bran, among others. This is borne from the company's aspiration to reduce observed frivolous packaging in a step to help the environment.

For instance, in 2016, the European Commission reported that 39.9% of waste was due to food and pharmaceutical packaging. 

The company believes pharmaceutical packaging must serve its purpose on two levels. It must provide protection on both the physical and biological side ensuring that the product is kept safe during storage, transportation, and distribution.

This being the case, the company is evaluating its opportunity analysis to address all its primary, secondary, tertiary, and ancillary packaging solutions.  

Further, due to recent advances in 3d printing the company considers that the opportunity to reimagine the future widespread change of pharma packaging is likely to occur in only a matter time.  

For more information about Meadow Tec Research:

Company: MEADOW TEC RESEARCH LTD

Email: info@meadowtecresearch.com
Website: https://www.meadowtecresearch.com
Tel: 0203 642 1540 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913319/Meadow_Tec_Research.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-based-global-innovator-and-researcher-of-cannabinoid-based-medicine-treatments-and-retail-products-makes-plans-to-drive-change-in-pharmaceutical-packaging-301639677.html

SOURCE Meadow Tec Research

You just read:

UK based global innovator and researcher of cannabinoid-based medicine, treatments and retail products, makes plans to drive change in pharmaceutical packaging.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.