Tibbs Paving Appoints Mark McKain as Chief Executive Officer

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Tibbs Paving, a commercial paving company based in Manassas, VA, announces that it has hired Mark McKain as its CEO. Mr. McKain brings multiple areas of key expertise to lead the company. He has a background in engineering and law, specializing in commercial and construction matters, with a Master of Business Administration. His career experience includes working as a civil engineer, and serving in general counsel and senior management positions for several well-known engineering and construction companies.

In his role at Tibbs Paving, Mark McKain is responsible for the management of:

● Strategic Planning

● Profit and Loss

● Positioning the Company for Growth

● Commercial / Transactional Work

● Execution Oversight

● Risk Management

Born and raised in a family of craftsmen in Philadelphia, PA, Mr. McKain earned a civil engineering degree in 1982, a mechanical engineering degree in 1983, and worked in the construction industry for several years. Upon completing a law degree he practiced law for 11 years specializing in commercial and construction matters. He then went on to complete an MBA degree. From 1999 through 2021, he worked with several well-known engineering and construction companies, serving in legal, commercial and senior management positions, including general counsel.

"At Tibbs Paving, we're proud of what we have accomplished in commercial paving since 1995. With his expansive experience, Mark McKain is the right person to provide our growing company with the leadership and vision for a successful future." Tim Reed, Co-founder and Vice President, Tibbs Paving

With 26+ years of experience, Tibbs Paving can handle any commercial paving project. Based in Northern Virginia, Tibbs Paving services commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the DMV, tri-state area. Their traveling crews pave big-box retail parking lots throughout the eastern U.S. For more information, please contact Tibbs Paving directly at (703) 330-1789.

Media Contact

Mark McKain, Tibbs Paving, (703) 343-9145, mark@tibbspaving.com

SOURCE Tibbs Paving