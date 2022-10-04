COS Unveils First New Concept Store in Europe With More Sustainable Design

Last week, COS opened the doors to its Biblioteksgatan, Stockholm store – the first in Europe to adopt the brand's new store concept design. This new concept is part of the brand's ambition to create fully circular store environments. Spatial techniques, engagement of the senses and playfulness with light create a vibrant yet intimate and tactile setting.

As the European debut and largest new concept store to date, Biblioteksgatan will feature a number of more sustainable materials and fittings as part of the brand's goal to reduce store CO2 emissions while maximising the lifecycle of all its interiors.

"The Biblioteksgatan opening marks an important moment for COS in our interior design journey and we're thrilled to have a European flagship in the heart of Stockholm. Bringing our new store concept to life has been a brand-wide effort – developed by our talented team of in-house designers, and supported by sustainability, interiors and built environment specialists.

Whether through endlessly recyclable material or by reallocating store material in new openings, our new concept is a huge step towards becoming a more conscious brand, and we are excited to introduce it to more markets in the future."

Lloyd Goldby, Global Head of Growth

The store design customers will see in Biblioteksgatan has 66% more recycled material than the original COS store design. Some sustainable features include, though are not limited to; a fully circular flooring system, 30% recycled aluminium rails, 100% recycled polystyrene mannequins in place of fibre glass, and the removal of CO2 heavy concrete fittings.

Spanning over two floors the 566m² space will also open with a curated selection of paintings and sculptures by international artist, Liselotte Watkins who is inspired by vintage aesthetics and antique objects to create art that celebrates womanhood.

The Biblioteksgatan store opened to customers on 30th September and can be visited at Biblioteksgatan 3, 111 46 Stockholm.

Inspired by contemporary culture, the London-based fashion brand is known for iconic wardrobe pieces, elevated essentials, and innovative designs that are made to last. Dedicated to quality and sustainability, COS takes a bespoke approach to design, creating unique collections that combine function with timeless style.

COS has a 267-store portfolio, spanning 47 physical markets and 38 markets online.

