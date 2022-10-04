Submit Release
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Promotes Anselm Waigand to Head of Risk Engineering, Germany

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Anselm Waigand as Head of Risk Engineering, Germany. He was previously Senior Risk Engineer at BHSI in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Anselm has been at the forefront of our efforts to expand our risk engineering team and capabilities in Germany and throughout the region," said Leander Metzger, Head of Property, Engineered Lines and Risk Engineering, DACH region. "I am so pleased to have him now leading our growing risk engineering team in Germany as we deploy our deep technical expertise locally in Europe."

Anselm joined BHSI in 2020, and has more than 15 years of engineering experience at major global insurers. He holds a degree in Civil/Structural Engineering from Technical University Darmstadt, Germany.

He will continue to be based in Frankfurt and can be reached at Anselm.Waigand@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

