mRNA Cancer Therapies Patent Landscape 2022: Featuring BioNTech, Moderna, Novartis, Sanofi & Others
For nearly three decades, extensive efforts have been made to increase RNA intracellular stability, translational efficiency and uptake of mRNA. Several players have taken an interest in this issue, such as mRNA technology leaders CureVac, Moderna and BioNTech. These optimizations were achieved by modifying RNA non-coding elements (5' cap, 5'- and 3'- UTRs, 3' poly-A tail) and RNA coding region, and through the development of formulation technologies with specific carriers. In cancer immunotherapy, the most advanced application of mRNA is therapeutic vaccination with mRNA encoding antigens, i.e., direct cancer vaccines or dendritic cell vaccines.
Moreover, for more than a decade, industrialists and academics have been developing personalized cancer vaccines, based on the specific molecular features of patients' tumors, to elicit an immune response against neoantigens produced by cancer cells. Other applications of mRNA in cancer immunotherapy include engineering T cells with modified antigen receptors such as CAR-T, immunomodulator production such as cytokines, co-stimulatory ligands and receptors, and antibody delivery. Currently, there are more than 600 clinical trials in progress, and this number continues to increase, reflecting the growing interest in this topic as well as the economic stakes for companies.
However, to date, there is still no product on the market, but several patent oppositions have already been initiated against key patents. Around 20 opposition proceedings have been identified herein, most of which were filed in the past five years and still pending. By winning the race for the Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA vaccines have proven their worth, and demonstrated that RNA-based therapies can deliver on their promises.
Additionally, it highlighted the advantages of mRNA over conventional therapies: active at a relatively low dose range, can be developed rapidly, and GMP-compliant manufacturing processes easily upscaled for rapid availability of large numbers of doses. All progress made in the development of Covid-19 vaccines will certainly help advance the development of mRNA-based cancer therapies. In this evolving context, it is crucial to understand the intellectual property position and strategy of these different players. Such knowledge can help detect business risks and opportunities, anticipate emerging technologies, and enable strategic decisions to strengthen market position.
Analysis by segment
mRNA cancer therapies have been investigated and the selected patent families are labelled according to the technologies to which they relate. This IP landscape features the following five types of segmentation: specific RNA type (circRNA, saRNA), RNA modification & stabilization, carriers (vesicle, virus, peptide, polymer, lipid), delivery route (tumoral, parenteral, other) and therapy (mRNA encoded antibody, immunomodulator, antigen via DC loading, antigen via direct injection, modified antigen receptor).
Identifying the companies that have recently emerged in the IP landscape
Among the players owning patent families related to mRNA cancer therapies, 50 newcomers were identified. These companies are either start-up firms (20) or established companies (30) developing their first technology in the mRNA field. These technologies are mainly related to carriers or to mRNA encoded specific proteins. Numerous IP newcomers are based in the US and in Asia, while some are based in Europe. It is possible that one of these innovative companies could become one of the next healthcare unicorns that the big corporations will be tempted to acquire.
IP profile of key players
This IP study includes a selection and description of the key players. The patent portfolio analysis of key players includes a description of the assignee, key numbers in terms of patents, time evolution of patent publication, main geographical coverage and live patents by technical segment. This IP profile overview is followed by the description of all the assignee's key patents and by a table with its clinical trials.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
METHODOLOGY
- Patent search, selection and analysis
- Search strategy
- Terminologies for patent analysis
- Strength and blocking potential
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW
- Time evolution of patent publications
- Time evolution by country of filing
- Ranking of most prolific patent applicants
- Current legal status of the main players
- Patent legal status of the corpus
- Mapping of main current IP holders
- Patenting activity of IP leading companies
- Time evolution of main patent assignees
NEWCOMERS
- Start-up companies
- Established companies
COLLABORATIONS
IP POSITION OF MAIN APPLICANTS
- IP leadership of patent applicants
- IP prior art blocking potential of patent applicants
- Strength index of patent portfolios
- Key patents
MAIN EP OPPOSITIONS
PATENT SEGMENTATION
- Definition
- Number of patent families by technology
- Main assignees by technology
- Cross matrix segments
- Specific RNA type: circRNA
- Specific RNA type: saRNA
- RNA modification & stabilization
- Carrier: polymer
- Carrier: lipid
- Route of administration: tumoral
- Route of administration: parenteral
- Therapy: antibody
- Therapy: immunomodulator
- Therapy: AG via DC loading
- Therapy: AG via direct injection
- Therapy: modified antigen receptor
IP PROFILE OF KEY PLAYERS
CONCLUSION
PUBLISHER PRESENTATION
CONTACT
