Vision Products, LLC to demonstrate its PilotVision™ Augmented Reality System at the 2022 National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)

Vision Products, LLC, a leader in head mounted displays for military aviation, is pleased to announce the demonstration of its PilotVision™ pilot situational awareness device at the 2022 NBAA-BACE in Orlando, FL from October 18-20 inside the First Time Exhibitor Pavilion, in booth # 4213g.

PilotVision™, an augmented reality head mounted display (HMD) for business aviation pilots, attaches to a communications headset providing situational awareness via high brightness full color symbology over a 62-degree field of view, with minimal peripheral obscuration. PilotVision™ interfaces with a standard attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), does not require integration with aircraft electronics, and is easily deployed and removed from an aircraft in a matter of seconds.

PilotVision™ utilizes the Adventure Pilot iFly GPS™ electronic flight bag (EFB) that provides navigation and flight planning solutions with exhaustive support of AHRS and ADS-B Traffic & Weather devices. "We are proud to share our synthetic-vision technology with Vision Products, LLC," says Walter Boyd, President of Adventure Pilot. "The reliability, flexibility, and the proven safety benefits of this technology are very apparent when viewed in the brilliant PilotVision™ heads up display."

About Vision Products, LLC

We are a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. We specialize in the design, development, and manufacture of state-of-the-art high-resolution wide field-of-view head-worn displays and vision systems. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. To learn more please visit www.visionproducts.llc.

About Adventure Pilot

iFly GPS™ is the creation of Adventure Pilot and offers powerful navigation solutions that go far beyond the imagination while keeping it simple and intuitive. The app is a game-changing EFB that provides navigation and flight planning solution designed for any mobile device (Android, iOS, and Windows), with exhaustive support of AHRS and ADS-B Traffic & Weather devices. To learn more please visit www.iflygps.com.

