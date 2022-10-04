Thrombin Market Size (2022-2030)Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, " Thrombin Market by Product (Human Thrombin, Bovine Thrombin, Recombinant Thrombin), by Dosage Form (Solution Form, Powder Form), by End-User (Diagnostics Centers & Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the thrombin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2021 to reach US$ 797 million by 2030 due to high incidence of thrombosis and inherited blood clotting disorders.

The rising prevalence of thrombin disorders such as hemophilia, and antiphospholipid syndrome is increasing the necessity of novel drugs in the market. For instance, Sevenfact coagulation factor VIIa, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2020 for the treatment and management of bleeding episodes in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors, is now approved. Sevenfact is the first hemophilia therapy product with an active ingredient derived from genetically modified rabbits to produce a protein required for blood coagulation is called Sevenfact.

Excerpts from ‘by Product'

The global thrombin market is divided into three product categories:

Human Thrombin

Bovine Thrombin

Recombinant Thrombin

The bovine sourced thrombin has shown highest growth over the years. Due to its reasonable prices, it is the most widely utilized product, and it is projected that the sector would continue to rule the market during the projection period. The industry is also being impacted by the rising usage of products derived from bovines in various diagnostic and research procedures. Additionally, it is advised to use a high concentration of topical bovine thrombin to aid in hemostasis when apparent bleeding from capillaries and small venules cannot be stopped with conventional surgical techniques (such as suture, ligature, or cautery). Due to its widespread use and the potential for contamination in animal-based thrombin, other segments, such as human-based thrombin, are also anticipated to exhibit substantial growth throughout the projected period. Human thrombin also benefits from low antigenicity levels and no risk of viral transmission. Hemostasis is usually achieved by combining thrombin with additional hemostatic agents, such as absorbable compounds like Gelfoam and fibrinogen in fibrin glues.

Excerpts from ‘by Dosage Form'

The global thrombin market is divided into two categories based on dosage type:

Solution Form

Powder Form

The solution form thrombin has experienced rapid expansion as a result of the high rate of physician adoption, clinical efficacy, and stability compared to powder form. Due to the widespread endorsement of the Pfizer product THROMBIN-JMI, the powder market is also predicted to expand over the course of the projection period. This thrombin, which has a bovine origin, is produced as a sterile powder that has been freeze-dried. Additionally, compared to solution form, the powder form is far more stable.

Excerpts from ‘By Region'

The North American, European, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World regions make up the global thrombin market. North America is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. The market is expanding due to the existence of major market participants, a high frequency of accidents and property damage in the region, and an increase in the prevalence of inherited blood disorders. The well-established healthcare infrastructure might also be held responsible for a significant portion of market share. Additionally, it is projected that supportive government measures and an increase in research collaborations will accelerate industry expansion. The United States has the highest stake in this region as a result of its pro-patient legislation, sizable patient population, and advanced healthcare market. Due to a high prevalence of blood clotting diseases and pharmaceutical companies' keen interest in therapeutic development, the European market is expanding steadily. Asia Pacific will experience high growth during the forecast period due to early availability of new technologies, high awareness, significant health care spending in overall national budgets, and extensive research activity in these countries.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global thrombin market are:

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Pfizer Inc

GE Healthcare Systems

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Baxter International Inc

Octapharma AG

Grifols S.A

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Base Year – 2021 Historical Years – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL THROMBIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Human Thrombin Bovine Thrombin Recombinant Thrombin GLOBAL THROMBIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DOSAGE FORM Solution Form Powder Form GLOBAL THROMBIN MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Diagnostics Centres & Clinics Academic and Research Institutes Hospitals

