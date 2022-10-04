Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Size to Hit USD 16.07 Billion by 2030 | Rising Adoption of Environment-Friendly Automotive Fabric Materials to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

The increasing demand for non-woven fabrics for the floor coverings & carpets of the cars is also boosting the automotive headliner market growth. Growing purchasing power and changing customer preferences toward premium automotive products driving fabric material segment demand. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global automotive headliner (OE) market, with a 49.23% share of the market revenue in 2021.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global automotive headliner (OE) market is expected to grow from USD 11.26 billion in 2021 to USD 16.07 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasing demand for interior styling, perceived quality, and convenience attributes is anticipated to expand the demand for the automotive headliner (OE) market during the projection period. Moreover, the rise in demand for noise-proof interiors and the growing demand for creative headliners in premium vehicles are also helping to propel market growth. However, the high price of progressive headliners and roof systems is restraining market growth. Furthermore, an increase in technological progress, an increase in modernization, and a proliferation in R&D activities are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global automotive headliner (OE) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in August 2019, Motus Integrated Technologies Company acquired Janesville Fiber Solutions, which delivers high-performance engineered acoustical & thermal fiber automotive solutions. Further, this acquisition will likely allow Motus to intensify its product portfolio and geographic footprint.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market is driven by the proliferation in per capita income in developing economies. Moreover, the market growth trend is the government rule for lightweight vehicles. Further, the policies & regulations about the lightweight of the automobile have made a compulsion for the producers to decrease vehicle weight significantly, thereby augmenting the demand for lightweight vehicles. Moreover, the vehicle weight can be considerably reduced by utilizing lightweight material for the headliners that cover the ceiling of the car. Hence, this results in the reduction of the overall weight of the vehicle. Thus, the increasing demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles stimulates the growth of the automotive headliner (OE) market. Additionally, the ever-increasing usage of (CFRP) carbon fiber reinforced plastic, developed from thermoplastics, in luxury & racing vehicles is a significant trend witnessed in the automotive headliner (OE) market due to its added benefits over other plastics.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the thermoplastic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.17% and market revenue of 6.32 billion.



The headliner substrate segment is divided into thermoset and thermoplastic. In 2021, the thermoplastic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.17% and market revenue of 6.32 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of thermoplastics in manufacturing various vehicle parts like battery frames, bearing parts, and vehicle-body.



• In 2021, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.14% and market revenue of 4.51 billion.



The vehicle type segment is divided into heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. In 2021, the passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.14% and market revenue of 4.51 billion. This growth is attributed to the rise in technological advancements. Further, by 2030, the heavy commercial vehicles segment will likely dominate the market due to aggressive infrastructure and rural development investments.



• In 2021, the solar glass segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 24.15% and market revenue of 2.71 billion.



The headliner type segment is divided into the top mount, tilt and slide, solar glass, tilt, pop-up, built-in, top mount, and panoramic. In 2021, the solar glass segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 24.15% and market revenue of 2.71 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for sunroofs in luxury cars.



• In 2021, the fabric segment dominated the market with the largest share of 23.21% and revenue of 2.61 billion.



The material type segment is divided into the foam-backed, fabric, perforated vinyl, suede foam-backed, composite, and synthetic-backed cloth. In 2021, the fabric segment dominated the market with the largest share of 23.21% and revenue of 2.61 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fabrics for cushioning, thermal insulation, soundproofing, and the aesthetic appearance of the vehicle interior.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Headliner (OE) Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global automotive headliner (OE) industry, with a market share of 49.23% and a market value of around 5.54 billion in 2021. North America dominates the automotive headliner (OE) market due to the increasing demand for progressive headliners in premium component vehicles. Moreover, the growing purchasing power of the middle-class populace also helps drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.05% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the rising population & urbanization is helping boost market growth during the forecast period. However, the rapid expansion of OEMs in South Korea, India, and China is also driving the market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global automotive headliner (OE) market are:



• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• Adient plc

• Harodite Industries

• Industrialesud S.p.a.

• Grupo Antolin

• Lear Corporation

• Toray Plastics, Inc.

• Howa-Tramico

• Sage Automotive Interiors

• IAC Group, SMS Auto Fabrics

• Motus Integrated Technologies

• UGN Inc.

• Freudenberg Performance Materials

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global automotive headliner (OE) market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market by Headliner Substrate:



• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic



Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market by Vehicle Type:



• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles



Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market by Headliner Type:



• Top Mount

• Tilt and Slide

• Solar Glass

• Tilt

• Pop-up

• Built-In

• Panoramic



Global Automotive Headliner (OE) Market by Material Type:



• Foam-backed, Fabric

• Perforated Vinyl

• Suede Foam-backed

• Composite

• Synthetic-backed Cloth



About the report:



The global automotive headliner (OE) market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



