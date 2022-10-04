Screenless Display Market Size to Reach USD 16.05 Billion in 2030; Rise in Adoption of Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions Globally to Bolster Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Low power & space requirement coupled with better privacy & security to drive market growth of screenless display market. The increasing demand from the defense and aerospace industry is increasing the opportunity for the market to grow. North America emerged as the largest market for the global screenless display market, with a 39.4% share of the market revenue in 2021.

The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global screenless display market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 16.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



A screenless display is a projection-based display that uses digital light processing, a mobile operating system, and wireless networking. These technologies are used in a screenless display to help users display any content onto any surface using a small, transportable, and wireless device. The display surface can be anything such as a wall or a table in an office, the outside of a camping tent, a room ceiling, kitchen, house, or even a door frame. The technological innovations in the screenless display are helping the market's better development. Soon, the existing display technology and the touch screen technology will be replaced by the screenless technology in tablets, smartphones, and computers to display quality better.



The screenless display will help resolve issues at a higher level and make life more convenient. Augmented reality (A.R.), mixed reality (M.R.), and virtual reality (V.R.) technological advances are helping create a new world in which physical and virtual items are mixed in to offer better visual options to customers.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global screenless display market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The screenless display requires low space and power, which drives the market's growth. Furthermore, screenless displays have enhanced security, and security & privacy is expected to propel the screenless display market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about screenless display technology coupled with limited availability and high cost, are some of the factors restraining the growth of the screenless display market. The rising demand for gaming solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the market's growth. Various projects were canceled and delayed, which challenged the growth of the screenless display market. A lack of skilled workforce or labor affected the screenless display market and challenged the market's growth.

Key Findings



● In 2021, the visual image segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and market revenue of 0.96 billion.



The product type segment is divided into retinal display, visual image, and synaptic interface. In 2021, the visual image segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and market revenue of 0.96 billion. The visual image segment has been growing owing to the ability to recognize any image or thing with the help of the naked human eye.



● In 2021, the holographic projection segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and market revenue of 0.98 billion.



The application segment is divided into head-mounted displays, holographic projection, head-up displays, and others. In 2021, the holographic projection segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 43% and a market revenue of 0.98 billion. Holographic projections offer high-quality display units, which drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 33% and a market revenue of 0.7 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and commercial. In 2021, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 33% and market revenue of 0.7 billion. The increasing use of screenless displays in the healthcare industry by physicians while performing surgeries to view the infected areas of the patients drives the market's growth in the segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Screenless Display Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global screenless display market, with a market share of around 39.4% and 0.9 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The screenless display market in North America has been rising owing to the increasing investment by prominent market players in the development of next-generation screenless display technology. Major government institutions and organizations in the North American countries are intensely investing in developing screenless display technology, propelling the market's growth.

Key players operating in the global screenless display market are:



● Zebra Imaging Inc.

● Avegant Corporation

● Microsoft Corporation

● BAE Systems

● MicroVision Inc.

● RealView Imaging Ltd.

● Seeral technologies S.A.

● Synaptic incorporated

● Holoxica Ltd.

● Google Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global screenless display market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Screenless Display Market by Product Type:



● Retinal Display

● Visual Image

● Synaptic Interface



Global Screenless Display Market by Application:



● Head-mounted Display

● Holographic Projection

● Head-up Display

● Others



Global Screenless Display Market by End-User:



● Automotive

● Consumer Electronics

● Aerospace & Defense

● Healthcare

● Commercial



About the report:



The global screenless display market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



