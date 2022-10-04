Bionomics Limited to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

/EIN News/ -- ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will be participating in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference to be held at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco on October 6-7, 2022.



Errol De Souza, Bionomics’ Executive Chairman, will participate in the Emerging Broad Pipeline for Psychiatric Indications Does Not Weigh on Our Minds panel on Friday, October 7, at 7:50am PT.

An audio webcast link for the event, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website in the Investors-Events and Presentations section.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX:BNO, NASDAQ:BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious CNS disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

