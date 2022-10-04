GoodwillFinds Reimagines Purpose-Driven Resale Shopping

Modern recommerce platform showcases thrifted items, fueling local social service programs nationwide

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodwillFinds, a newly incorporated recommerce venture, today announced the launch of its secondhand marketplace to fund community-based programs across the U.S. This new social enterprise supports Goodwill's mission to provide professional training, job placement, youth mentorship, and more to local communities.



The vision for GoodwillFinds came from a consortium of Goodwill members throughout the country, designed to drive greater impact and unlock additional opportunities for the individuals within the communities they serve. The founding Board of Directors is comprised of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington, Goodwill of Colorado, Goodwill of Southern California, Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, and Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota, with strong support and commitment from a wide array of other Goodwill members to realize the fullest potential of the marketplace.

Beginning Tuesday, shoppers on GoodwillFinds.com can browse an initial curated selection of hundreds of thousands of unique items, showcasing a wide variety of secondhand women's, men’s and kid’s clothing, books, specialty and collector’s items, home decor and more. Net proceeds from purchases will flow directly back to the region the item was sourced from, deepening the rich social service programs the organization provides to local neighborhoods across the country.

In addition, retail veteran and digital commerce entrepreneur Matthew A. Kaness joins GoodwillFinds as CEO to oversee the platform’s launch and expansion in national partnership with Goodwill Industries, leading the adoption of the platform throughout Goodwill’s network of retail stores and donation centers.

“It’s truly an honor to serve this incredibly important mission at Goodwill – a beloved brand with an international reputation for doing good,” said Matthew A. Kaness, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of GoodwillFinds. “Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill. I’m confident that this venture will accelerate Goodwill’s mission of transforming lives through the dignity of work, raise awareness of the immense sustainability impact of thrifting at Goodwill, and increase net donations to each Goodwill region. Good for the consumer, good for local communities, good for society and the planet.”

Kaness brings twenty years of experience in high-performing leadership roles at some of the most forward-thinking, innovative and well-known brands in the Direct-to-Consumer, Digital Commerce and Retail-Tech Industries, including Walmart eCommerce, Urban Outfitters Inc., ModCloth and Afterpay. In his new role, Kaness leads a newly formed fully-remote technology and digital commerce organization.

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” said Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience – backed by a century-old philosophy – to harness resale with purpose. This is an exciting inflection point for the organization, as GoodwillFinds expands the thrifting alternatives to existing supporters and brand new visitors.”

Proceeds from purchases on GoodwillFinds.com will support diverse programs aimed at inspiring and helping people through the power of work. GoodwillFinds' mission goes beyond lending financial support and prioritizes facilitating programs that remove barriers to employment by offering real-world skills development, fostering increased confidence, and sparking a greater sense of autonomy.

To shop or learn more about GoodwillFinds’ social impact initiatives visit GoodwillFinds.com.

ABOUT GOODWILLFINDS

GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce technology platform and second-hand marketplace under license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training. The ecommerce platform is designed to modernize the resale shopping experience, providing personalization and thoughtful recommendations, while furthering Goodwill’s initiative to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to gain independence through the power of work. GoodwillFinds is also good for the planet and diverts billions of pounds of goods from landfills and offers consumers a sustainable way to shop and give back to local communities nationwide.

