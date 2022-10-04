Warehouse Automation Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022”, the warehouse automation market is expected to grow from $15.21 billion in 2021 to $17.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.86%. The global warehouse automation market size is expected to grow to $31.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.45%. The rise in e-commerce sales will drive the growth of the warehouse automation market.

Key Trends In The Warehouse Automation Market

Investments in research and development activities are a key trend gaining popularity in the warehouse automation market. The companies operating in the warehouse automation sector are increasingly investing in R&D facilities, to boost their new product development activities and gain a competitive edge over other players through launching technologically advanced products with greater operational capabilities and performance.

Overview Of The Warehouse Automation Market

The warehouse automation industry consists of sales of goods by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that refers to devices or systems used to streamline repetitive warehouse operations and make them less labor intensive to generate greater operational efficiencies. Warehouse automation is an integral entity of supply chain optimization, as it reduces time, effort, and errors caused due to manual or repetitive tasks. These automated systems are transforming operational facilities by increasing the speed of inventory movement, increasing storage density, reducing labor costs, and improving human safety inside the facility.

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Function: Inbound, Picking, Outbound

• By End User: General Merchandise, Healthcare, FMCG/Non-durable Goods, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global warehouse automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA Group, KNAPP Group, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd, Kardex Group, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Dematic Group (Kion Group AG), Vanderlande Industries BV, Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation, Space Magnum Equipment, Toyota Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corp Inc, and WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Warehouse Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of warehouse automation market. The market report analyzes and warehouse automation market forecast market size, warehouse automation market growth drivers, warehouse automation global market segments, warehouse automation global market major players, warehouse automation global market growth across geographies, warehouse automation global market trends and warehouse automation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The warehouse automation market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



