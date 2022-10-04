Insights Into The Global Cooling Tower Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Cooling Tower Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cooling Tower Global Market Report 2022”, the cooling tower market size is expected to grow from $2.97 billion in 2021 to $3.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67%. The global cooling tower market size is expected to reach $3.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.63%. According to the cooling tower market forecast, rising demand for cooling towers from the developing markets of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Cooling Tower Market

The installation of eco-friendly products is a key trend in the cooling tower industry. Eco-friendly products use water rather than air to transport heat rather than air, which is roughly 3,200 times more efficient and environmentally friendly. For instance, in September 2020 B&W Environment successfully installed a new cooling tower system for Naturgy Generación’s combined-cycle natural gas power plant. B&W Environmental’s seawater cooling towers help in decreasing or eliminating the need for desalination and processing of cooling water, which safeguard delicate marine ecosystems and reduce overall environmental impact.

Overview Of The Cooling Tower Market

The cooling tower market consists of sales of the cooling tower by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to specialized heat exchanger, in which air and water are forced into a direct contact to reduce the water’s temperature. During the colling tower process, small quantity of water evaporates and lowers the water, which is being circulated throughout the tower.

Cooling Tower Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Evaporative Cooling Tower, Dry Cooling Tower, Hybrid Cooling Tower

• By Flow: Cross Flow, Counter Flow

• By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Power Generation, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cooling tower market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Inc, Bell Cooling Tower, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Paharpur Cooling Towers, ENEXIO Management, Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), Hamon & Cie International SA, Johnson Controls, Perfect Cooling Towers, and Thermal Care.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes cooling tower market size, cooling tower global market report, cooling tower global market growth drivers, cooling tower global market segments, cooling tower global market major players, cooling tower global market growth across geographies, and cooling tower global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

