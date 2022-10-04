Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Estimated To Grow At 45% Rate

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022”, the virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.7%. The VR in the healthcare market size is expected to grow to $9.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The rise in incidences of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the virtual reality in healthcare market.

Key Trends In The Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market

The growing technological advancements is shaping the virtual reality in the healthcare market. Major companies operating in virtual reality in the healthcare sector is focusing on developing new technological solutions for the healthcare industry to strengthen their position in the market.

Overview Of The Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market

The virtual reality in healthcare industry consists of sales of virtual reality hardware and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture VR technology and devices for use in the healthcare industry. VR in healthcare refers to the use of immersive, computer-generated technology in medicine and treatment. VR in healthcare has the potential to create more impactful visual experiences of space and human anatomy, lowering medical costs, reducing fear and stress, decreasing traumatic events, and improving outcomes.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Technology: Full Immersive Virtual Reality, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality, Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality

• By Device Type: Head-Mounted Display, Gesture-Tracking Device, Projectors and Display Units, Other Devices

• By Application: Patient Care Management, Education And Training, Fitness Management, Pharmacy, Surgery, Other Applications

• By End User: Research And Diagnostics, Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global VR in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung, Atheer Inc., Augmedix Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Medical Realities Ltd, Mindmaze, Medtronic Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., Oculus VR, GE Healthcare and Orca Health Inc.

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of VR in healthcare market. The market report analyzes and virtual reality in healthcare global market forecast market size, virtual reality in healthcare global market growth drivers, virtual reality in healthcare global market segments, virtual reality in healthcare global market major players, virtual reality in healthcare global market growth across geographies, virtual reality in healthcare market trends and VR in healthcare market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



