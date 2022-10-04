Cordell Broadus partners with Gushcloud to bring the Champ Medici Lounge to Asia featuring Russell Simmons, Steve Aoki
Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son and owner of Bored Ape avatar Champ Medici) poses for a photo with Hip Hop icon Russell Simmons during the Champ Medici Lounge event in Singapore
Gushcloud International Global CEO and Co-Founder Althea Lim welcomes guests during the Champ Medici Sushi Pop-Up Experience
Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son and owner of Bored Ape avatar Champ Medici) speaks at the world’s premier crypto event, Token 2049
Cordell Broadus partners with Gushcloud to bring the Champ Medici Lounge to Asia during F1 Singapore; featuring personalities Russell Simmons and Steve Aoki
Broadus worked with Gushcloud International, a Singaporean headquartered global technology-driven Digital Talent and Media company, to bring the best of crypto, NFT, Web3 founders, creators, creatives, and investors globally together. The Singapore event is the first in Asia after Broadus and Gushcloud International held the Champ Medici Lounge at the Coachella Weekend (April) and at the mega-club Marquee to kick off the NFT NYC week (June).
The Champ Medici Lounge in Singapore consisted of key activities such as the Welcome To The Block (WTTB) private dinner which hosted tech entrepreneurs and investors in Web2 and Web3 as well as international and local celebrities in Singapore; a Champ Medici Sushi Pop-up where Broadus invited 68 crypto investors and movers and shakers; a WTTB Web3 Panel and WTTB Fund Announcement where they announced the partnership with Golden Equator Group, one of Singapore’s top Venture Capital firms for the WTTB web3 investment fund; the Champ Medici x Dr Bombay Art Gallery & The Last Generation Immersive Experience, a public exhibition which showcased Broadus’ and Snoop Dogg’s (Dr Bombay) NFT art collections for the first time, as well as artworks inspired by China’s top Chinese drama, The Untamed; and the Champ Medici: Recharge, a 40-foot Champ Medici inflatable installation at Somerset Belt that features communities where Champ Medici is invested in.
Broadus invited some of the world’s key crypto investors and sponsors like Hip Hop icon Russell Simmons; DJ, record producer, and music executive Steve Aoki; and the founders of key NFT companies. During the Lounge sessions, Broadus and Simmons shared their journey from music to Web3, and now to being business moguls. Meanwhile, Broadus and Aoki discussed some of their plans in the next 18 months as they venture more on Web3, music, and entertainment.
Together with the Snoop Dogg Squad, Broadus also shared some stories about how his father made a mark on Web3. Furthermore, he shared his insights on “Building A Winning NFT Project” together with Lenna (Co-Founder of Claymates), Irene Zhao (Irene Dao), Chewtoro (Mandala Club), and Jenny (Theirsverse).
Meanwhile, Broadus was also invited to speak about his Web3 ventures so far at a concurrent conference, Token 2049—the most celebrated crypto event.
“I am thrilled to share that we had a successful Champ Medici Lounge in Singapore. After our activities at Coachella Weekend and NFT NYC, it’s great to know that we finally brought Champ Medici to Asia with our activities last week. I can’t wait to bring the Champ Medici Lounge and experience to the world’s biggest events to let more people know about Web3, crypto, and NFTs. I also want to express my gratitude to our partners who supported us all the way,” said Cordell Broadus.
Other partners of the Champ Medici Lounge include NewStyle Media Group (NSMG), Bixin Ventures, BCA Gallery, Clay Nation, Vera, Bytecity.
“The Champ Medici Lounge proved to be a great networking event for our partners and guests to discuss their innovations and solutions in the crypto and NFT space. It is aligned with our goal at Gushcloud to help our creators, partners, and brands to maximize the opportunities present in Web3 to help their businesses and investments grow. We’re thankful for the valuable insights from Cordell and the other movers and shakers of Web3,” said Althea Lim, Gushcloud Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.
Developed by Yuga Labs, Champ Medici is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs based on the Ethereum blockchain. At its peak, the entry price for a Bored Ape reached US$400,000, making it the most popular and successful NFT project yet. BAYC remains a lucrative collection and investment that in September 2022, one Bored Ape NFT was sold for US$1.17 million. Moreover, the popularity and exclusivity of the BAYC have attracted an increasing number of celebrity collectors such as Eminem, Madonna, Stephen Curry, and Snoop Dogg.
For more information on The Champ Medici Lounge, visit https://www.welcometotheblock.io/
