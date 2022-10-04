Morocco Expresses Deep Concern Following Events in Burkina Faso

MOROCCO, October 4 - The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its deep concern following the events in Burkina Faso in recent days, said Monday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

In a statement, the ministry said that Morocco calls on all parties to show restraint, to give priority to the supreme national interest and to work for the security and peace of the Burkinabe people.

According to the same source, Morocco, which is united with Burkina Faso by strong ties, supports ECOWAS efforts for a peaceful transition in this sister African country.

The press release recalled that in accordance with the High Royal Instructions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Resident Abroad has set up a unit to monitor the situation of the Moroccan community in Burkina Faso, in coordination with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ouagadougou.

MAP 03 October 2022