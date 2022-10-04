Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Growth Trajectory

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow from $16.51 billion in 2021 to $17.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.89%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive fuel tank is expected to grow to $22.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.33%. The increasing demand for passenger cars has contributed to automotive fuel tank growth.

Key Trends In The Automotive Fuel Tank Market

Technological advancements in fuel-efficient vehicles and alternate fuel vehicles is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive fuel tank market. Modern automobiles require advanced materials to improve fuel economy while retaining safety and performance. Lightweight materials have a lot of potential for improving vehicle efficiency because it requires less energy to accelerate a lighter item than a heavy one.

Overview Of The Automotive Fuel Tank Market

The automotive fuel tank market consists of sales of automotive fuel tanks by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to store, propel and release pressurized gas or fluid into automobile engine systems. This includes fuel tanks/pumps for cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The fuel that makes the car operate is stored in the vehicle's gas tank. The fuel pump is what propels the fuel. The gas tank could be built of high-density polyethylene plastic, which can be moulded into complicated shapes, saves space, and improves crash safety. Steel or aluminium, welded from stamped sheets, can also be used for the gas tank. The type of material used to construct the gas tank is determined by the vehicle's manufacture and model.

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Capacity: Less than 45 Liters, 45-70 Liters, Above 70 Liters

• By Material Type: Aluminum, Plastic, Steel

• By Vehicle Type: Passanger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Geography: The global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Plastic Omnium Group; Yapp Automotive Parts Co. Ltd; TI Fluid Systems; Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited; Unipres Corporation; Magna International; Fuel Total Systems (FTS) Co. Ltd; Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA; Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG; Martinrea International Inc.; Unipres Corporation; Textron – KautexV (US); Benteler International AG; Allgaier Werke GmbH; Dali and Samir Engineering; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.; Posco co. Ltd; Allgaier Automotive; Baosteel group corporation; Kongsberg Automotive; Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.; Visteon Corporation; Donghee Industrial CO. LTD.; FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.; Northside Industries; SMA SERBATOI SPA; Spectra Premium Inc.; Allgaier Automotive; Boyd Welding.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive fuel tank market. The market report gives automotive fuel tank market analysis, automotive fuel tank market size, automotive fuel tank market growth drivers, automotive fuel tank market segments, automotive fuel tank global market major players, automotive fuel tank global market growth across geographies, and automotive fuel tank market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive fuel tank market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

