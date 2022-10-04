Real Estate Software Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022”, the real estate software market is expected to grow from $9.12 billion in 2021 to $10.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The global real estate software market size is expected to grow to $14.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The rise in commercial and residential real estate activities is expected to propel the growth of the real estate software market going forward.

Key Trends In The Real Estate Software Market

The adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is a rising trend in the real estate software market. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled applications to help real estate companies in marketing campaigns, managing property portfolios, leasing, accounting, operations, and many other functions. One of the recent developments of AI in the real estate market is virtual tours. Virtual tours are provided for properties that are still under construction, or for customers abroad, where the customer can see the 3D view of the property.

Overview Of The Real Estate Software Market

The real estate software market consists of sales of real estate software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for automating administrative, marketing, and other business tasks in real estate companies. Real estate software helps companies manage various functions such as operations, planning, stakeholder management, financing, marketing, and many others.

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Property Management System (PMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global real estate software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., MRI Software (US), Microsoft Corporation, RealPage Inc., Trimble Inc., LanTrax Inc., Propertybase, Argus Financial Software, SMR Group, and Fiserv Inc.

Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of real estate software market. The market report analyzes real estate software market size, real estate software global market growth drivers, real estate software global market share, real estate global software market segments, real estate software global market major players, real estate software market growth across geographies, real estate software market trends and real estate software market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The real estate software market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



