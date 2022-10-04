Electric Truck Global Market Estimated To Grow At 49% Rate

Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022”, the electric truck market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.06%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The electric truck market is expected to reach $8.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.78%. Government incentives and schemes are expected to drive the electric truck market growth.

Key Trends In The Electric Truck Market

The development of self-driving electric trucks is one of the key electric truck market trends gaining popularity. The companies operating in the electric trucks sector are partnering with related technology-based companies to boost their development activities in innovative self-driving truck models. For instance, in January 2022, Pininfarina, an Italy-based design company owned by Mahindra, developed an electric semi-truck in collaboration with Deppway, a subsidiary of Baidu, with a self-drive system. The self-drive system utilizes 11 cameras on board, an infrared detector, radars, and LIDAR sensors.

Overview Of The Electric Truck Market

The electric truck market consists of sales of the electric truck by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a large motorized vehicle with an open bed designed to transport goods and whose primary propulsion technology is battery-electric or powered by rechargeable batteries alone or hydrogen fuel cell electric or hybrid electric that are powered by batteries and an internal combustion engine.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, Heavy-Duty Electric Truck

• By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

• By Range: Upto 150 Miles, 151-300 Miles, Above 300 Miles

• By End User: Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services, Distribution services

• By Geography: The global electric truck market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AB Volvo, BYD Compay Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, Paccar Inc., Tata Motors, Tesla Inc., Hino Motors Ltd., Volvo Group, Tevva Motors Limited, Volta Trucks, StreetScooter, Workhorse Group Incorporated, and Renault SA.

Electric Truck Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric truck global market. The market report analyzes electric truck global market size, electric truck global market growth drivers, electric truck global market segments, electric truck global market analysis, electric truck global market major players, electric truck global market growth across geographies, and electric truck market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

