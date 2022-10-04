Global Fish Powder Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022”, the fish powder market is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $7.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The global fish powder market size is expected to grow to $9.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The rise in the production of functional food is significantly driving the growth of the fish powder market.

Key Trends In The Fish Powder Market

Technological advancements are shaping the fish powder market. The key players in the fish powder market are indulging in adopting various technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market.

Overview Of The Fish Powder Market

The fish powder market consists of sales of fish powder by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that refers to the finely ground powder formed from cooked fish flesh. Fish powder prepared from leftover fish can be used to supplement staple foods including maize and cassava, increasing micronutrient concentrations in the meal.

Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Source: Whole Fish, By-Product

• By End-User: Food&Beverages, Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Fertilizer

• By Type: Steam Dried (SD) Fish Powder, Flame Dried (FD) Fish Powder

• By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

• By Application: Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global fish powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Austevoll Seafood ASA (Laco AS), Omega Protein Corporation, Daybrook Fisheries, Austral, Cermaq, Kodiak Fishmeal, Exalmar, Nissui, HAYDUK, Chishan Group, Oceana Group, Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal, Zhejiang FengYu Halobios, FMC Corporation

Fish Powder Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of fish powder global market. The market report gives fish powder global market analysis and fish powder global market forecast market size, fish powder global market growth drivers, fish powder global market segments, fish powder global market major players, fish powder global market growth across geographies, fish powder global market trends and fish powder global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The fish powder global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

