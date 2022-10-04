Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Market Growth Trajectory

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022”, the fiber reinforced plastic vessels market size is expected to grow from $2.78 billion in 2021 to $3.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29%. The global fibre reinforced plastic vessel market size is expected to reach $4.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.63%. Increasing demand for fibre-reinforced plastic vessels in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Market

Development of low-weight transportation FRP vessels is the key trend gaining popularity in fibre reinforced plastic vessels market. Carbon fibre reinforced polymers and glass fibre reinforced polymers are some of the FRP used in the development of the low weight transportation materials. For example, in August 2020, Universal Hydrogen, a US based carbon-free economical hydrogen transport company, announces a new product launch of twin-tank module for 50 seat aircraft that uses carbon fibre-wrapped pressure vessels to store H2 gas at 850 bar, enabling a 400-nm range for a Dash 8 or ATR turboprop regional aircraft that enables easy transport and loading using existing infrastructure.

Overview Of The Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Market

The fiber-reinforced plastic vessels market consists of sales of the fiber-reinforced plastic vessels by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to enclosed containers manufactured by fiber-reinforced plastic and designed to hold liquids, vapours and gases. Fiber-reinforced plastic is a composite material made of polymer resins as a matrix and glass or carbon fiber as a reinforcement. The technical advantages of fiber-reinforced plastic include corrosion resistant, ability to withstand hydrostatic forces, and strong tensile strength.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic Vessels Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Other Types

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Resin: Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other Resins

• By Application: Automotive & Transportation, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global fiber reinforced plastic vessels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sainath Industrial Corporation, Plas-Tank Industries Inc., JRMS Engineering Works, TROY Dualam Inc., Swami Plastic Industries, Augusta Fiberglass Coating Inc., Worthington Industries, Inc., Avanco Group, Cevotec Gmbh, Denali Incorporated, Enduro Composites Inc., EPP Composites Pvt. Ltd., Faber Industrie Spa, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd., Nproxx, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC., and ZCL Composites, Inc.

The market report analyzes fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market size, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market growth drivers, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market segments, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market major players, fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market growth across geographies, and fiber reinforced plastic vessels global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

