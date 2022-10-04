Insights Into The Global Grain Processing Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the grain processing equipment market is expected to grow from $4.19 billion in 2021 to $4.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The global grain processing equipment market size is expected to grow to $5.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing population is expected to drive the growth of the grain processing equipment market going forward.

Key Trends In The Grain Processing Equipment Market

The application of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is one of the rising trends in the grain processing equipment market. NIR spectroscopy has huge potential for agricultural applications such as grain production, as it is used to measure protein levels and the equivalent nitrogen values in grains, and can also be used to manage plant health, detect diseases and monitor grain development.

Overview Of The Grain Processing Equipment Market

The grain processing equipment market consists of sales of grain processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that manufacture machinery or equipment for the use of processing different types of grains. Grain processing is essentially a physical procedure that involves cleaning the kernel, adjusting the moisture content to the appropriate level, and mechanically sizing the grains to the required size. Grains are processed to produce products that are primarily used for human or animal consumption.

Grain Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

• By Machine: Pre Processing, Processing

• By Application: Cleaning, Grading, Handling, Coaters, Dryers

• By Geography: The global grain processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited, WESTRUP A/S, Golfetto Sangati S.r.l., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Satake USA, Inc., Forsberg Agritech (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd., GEA Group AG (Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.), Zhengzhou VOS Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Corbion NV, Monsanto Company, Ganesh Engineering Works.

