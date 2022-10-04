Silicone Nasal Cannula Market Is Growing With A Good Pace In Coming Time: Here is why - Compare Reports on Douglas Insights

The demand for these nasal cannulas will be driven when there is an increased incidence of breathing disorders such as asthma and COPD, which increase due when the general rate of smoking increases. The expansion of the market also depends on the relatively low cost of these cannulas. The demand for cannulas will also increase with improving healthcare.

A nasal cannula is a length of tubing with two prongs inserted through a patient's nostrils. This device can be used to provide more oxygen to treat conditions such as pneumonia and COPD.

Market Overview

Plastics and silicone are two categories in the market. Over the next five years, the number of silicone companies will grow rapidly, increasing profits. Silicone is strong and safe for the environment, which makes it popular among consumers. This increase in demand will support future growth throughout our analysis period (2020-2026).

The market for nasal cannulas will be primarily driven by rising rates of respiratory illnesses, including COPD and asthma, throughout the predicted period.

The prevalence of COPD will rise as the rate of smoking grows. In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that 15 million individuals in the United States had COPD. This figure is anticipated to increase, resulting in increased demand for nasal cannulas.

The market is expected to expand as home-based treatment gains popularity in developed countries. However, during the projection period, an unclear regulatory structure may limit market expansion. Additionally, slow technological adoption rates in underdeveloped nations could temporarily restrain the market growth.

The existing nasal cannula market is divided into three types based on the shape of the prongs: curved, flared, and curved flared and straight.

In the future, a segment of prong cannulas will dominate that uses curved and flared ends. This kind of cannula combines the advantages of flared and curved prong cannulas—which are among the most popular types. During the projection period, these variables will expand the market sector.

Based on material, the market is divided into plastic and silicone, and considering the increasing awareness of eco-friendly products, the demand for silicone nasal cannulas is expected to grow dramatically.

Nasal cannulas are utilized in long-term care facilities, outpatient care, and home healthcare settings. For the projected period, the sector for home care settings will thrive. The expansion can be linked to patients' rising demand for at-home treatment. Additionally, the market development will be boosted by a rise in patient satisfaction brought on by simple access to treatment.

By the end of the projection period, North America will have a sizeable market share in nasal cannula sales. The market will expand due to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and the rising number of surgical procedures. Additionally, low prices and increasing public awareness of the benefits of oxygen therapy will fuel growth throughout the projection period.

Several companies compete for a significant portion of the nasal cannula market share, including Flexicare Medical, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Medin Medical Innovations, Medtronic PLC, Salter Labs, and Sorin Group. These businesses use various techniques to increase their market share: introducing new products, mergers and acquisitions, and regional growth.

As a result of advancements made in nasal cannulas, which give patients greater comfort and flexibility, the manufacture of medical devices by various key market participants has further accelerated acceptance. The expansion of application in low-level healthcare facilities or at home is made possible by recent advancements in the high-flow nasal cannula, which will drive market growth.

The preliminary treatment plan for COVID-19 patients is to give palliative therapy such as supplemental oxygen. Hypoxemic individuals require a high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to increase oxygenation. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has a noticeable impact on nasal cannula demand. Due to the industry's strong demand, there were several profitable chances for market participants throughout the outbreak.

Market Key Players-

The Global Silicone Nasal Cannula Market study report will provide valuable insight on the global market with an emphasis on some of the major players. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Salter Labs, Medtronic PLC, Flexicare Medical, Medin Medical innovations, Sorin Group, Terumo Corporation and Vapotherm.

