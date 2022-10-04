Carbon Footprint Management Market

Adopting the carbon footprint management software across verticals due to the need for adhering to carbon emission compliance boost the market growth .

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Carbon Footprint Management Market : Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future Scope ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in demand for energy consumption by industries and increase in demand for sustainable energy solution have propelled the global carbon footprint management market. However, high installation and maintenance costs of carbon footprint solution hinder the market. On the contrary, surge in trend of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data to reduce carbon emission would unlock new opportunities in the future.

By industry vertical, the residential and commercial buildings segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to growing awareness regarding the negative effects of excess carbon production and fear of climate change. However, the energy and utilities segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global carbon footprint management market, due to heavy carbon dependency for energy production and rise in need to control it.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global carbon footprint management market, owing to various government sustainability and emission control standards. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, due to rapidly growing demand for carbon footprint management services.

The market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to high concentration of specialized CFM solutions vendors and supporting government policies present in the region. By region, the global carbon footprint management industry across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to their high dependency on coal for energy production and global pressure to curb carbon and carbon dioxide emissions.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Due to Covid-19 outbreak, several business and manufacturing industries were forced to limit or halt their production. Moreover, dearth of staff and worker on-site created challenges to maintain full-scale productivity.

• Rise in consumer awareness about personal carbon footprint management boosted the market growth.

