PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release

October 3, 2022 Sen. Grace Poe's Transcript Senate ways and means committee hearing on social costs of POGOs Sen. Grace Poe: I just want to bring out a point: Ang alam ng ating mga kababayan dito sa POGO, gambling o online gambling. Pero actually nanganak na 'yan. Meron na silang call center ngayon. 'yung call center o BPO ng mga POGO, ganito na ang ginagawa: 'Pag ikaw ay tumaya, mga foreigner tumataya, ibibigay mo ang information mo, ang e-wallet mo. 'Yung information na 'yan, kinukuha ng mga POGO operator at ginagamit para i-scam ka. Kasi alam na nila ang information mo, alam na nila ang credit card no. mo, so nanganganak talaga ito. Kaya kailangan ito 'yung isang tanong: 'Yung PNP at DILG for solving cases and surveillance, magkano ang nagagastos kaya ng government resources natin para ma-block lahat ito? And before I yield the floor, I'd like the Bureau of Immigration to submit to us a copy of, if you know the whereabouts of these individuals--just give us a statement--how many, what percentage of that do you actually know where they are, what's the status of these illegal workers here in the country. And for AMLC, can you submit to this body how having POGO operations, legal or illegal, is harming our reputation; is it affecting our position and keeping us in the FATF grey list? Just submit to the body please.