Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,993 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Grace Poe's Transcript Senate ways and means committee hearing on social costs of POGOs

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 3, 2022

Sen. Grace Poe's Transcript Senate ways and means committee hearing on social costs of POGOs

Sen. Grace Poe: I just want to bring out a point: Ang alam ng ating mga kababayan dito sa POGO, gambling o online gambling. Pero actually nanganak na 'yan. Meron na silang call center ngayon. 'yung call center o BPO ng mga POGO, ganito na ang ginagawa: 'Pag ikaw ay tumaya, mga foreigner tumataya, ibibigay mo ang information mo, ang e-wallet mo. 'Yung information na 'yan, kinukuha ng mga POGO operator at ginagamit para i-scam ka. Kasi alam na nila ang information mo, alam na nila ang credit card no. mo, so nanganganak talaga ito. Kaya kailangan ito 'yung isang tanong: 'Yung PNP at DILG for solving cases and surveillance, magkano ang nagagastos kaya ng government resources natin para ma-block lahat ito?

And before I yield the floor, I'd like the Bureau of Immigration to submit to us a copy of, if you know the whereabouts of these individuals--just give us a statement--how many, what percentage of that do you actually know where they are, what's the status of these illegal workers here in the country. And for AMLC, can you submit to this body how having POGO operations, legal or illegal, is harming our reputation; is it affecting our position and keeping us in the FATF grey list? Just submit to the body please.

You just read:

Sen. Grace Poe's Transcript Senate ways and means committee hearing on social costs of POGOs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.