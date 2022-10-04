Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,947 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on drug tests for celebrities, actors

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 4, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON DRUG TESTS FOR CELEBRITIES, ACTORS

Drug tests as a pre-requisite to employment should not be limited to celebrities and actors. It should not be discriminatory. And such proposed drug testing before any work engagements should be encompassing and should not prejudice certain sectors in our society especially if we want to ensure a drug-free workplace.

Insofar as those in the government are concerned, malinaw na nakasaad na ito sa batas. RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 mandates officers and employees of public offices to undergo random drug testing while the Civil Service Commission, in a 2017 resolution, likewise impose random drug testing on all national government and local government units (LGUs) to ensure that government agencies remain drug-free.

Pairalin natin ang makatwiran na polisiya patungkol sa drug testing para sa pampubliko at pribadong sektor.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on drug tests for celebrities, actors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.