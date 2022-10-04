PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release

October 4, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON DRUG TESTS FOR CELEBRITIES, ACTORS Drug tests as a pre-requisite to employment should not be limited to celebrities and actors. It should not be discriminatory. And such proposed drug testing before any work engagements should be encompassing and should not prejudice certain sectors in our society especially if we want to ensure a drug-free workplace. Insofar as those in the government are concerned, malinaw na nakasaad na ito sa batas. RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 mandates officers and employees of public offices to undergo random drug testing while the Civil Service Commission, in a 2017 resolution, likewise impose random drug testing on all national government and local government units (LGUs) to ensure that government agencies remain drug-free. Pairalin natin ang makatwiran na polisiya patungkol sa drug testing para sa pampubliko at pribadong sektor.