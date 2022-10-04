Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the killing of journalist Percy Lapid

PHILIPPINES, October 4 - Press Release
October 4, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE KILLING OF JOURNALIST PERCY LAPID

Tahasan kong kinokondena ang pagpaslang kay Percy Lapid. This is a brazen attack on press freedom. But this also demonstrates the inherent power of speech and truth telling.

Sir Percy was a strong dissenting voice that made sure government officials did not become too comfortable with power. Ang pagpatay tulad ng kay Percy ay tila may pagpapahiwatig na kung kontra ka, kung kritikal ka, patatahimikin ka.

Percy's death, and all the deaths of all other journalists before him, will never silence us. We will never tolerate a society that is afraid of the truth. Patuloy nating ipaglalaban ang katarungan at katotohanan, para na rin sa ating mga anak.

I join Percy's family and friends in their grief and call for justice. I call on authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and speedily get to the bottom of this murder.

To our friends in the media, I am with you. We will continue to hold the line with you. ###

