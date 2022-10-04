Secretary of Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee expelled from Party

VIETNAM, October 4 -

HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Phạm Xuân Thăng from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hà Nội on October 3.

In the Politburo’s report to the committee, Thăng, who is also member of the Party Central Committee, was found to show degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violate Party regulations and State laws; violate regulations on the things that party members must not do and the responsibility of setting an example; causing serious consequences and great losses to the State budget, people and society; allowing corruption activities at the Hải Dương Centre for Disease Control; stirred public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisation, administration, and the locality.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency decided to detain and launch proceedings against Thăng.

Based on suggestions from relevant agencies and the Politburo’s guideline on work arrangement for officials following discipline, the Party Central Committee also decided to relieve Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyễn Thành Phong, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bùi Nhật Quang and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc Huỳnh Tấn Việt from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee. VNS