Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,996 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee expelled from Party

VIETNAM, October 4 -  

 HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Phạm Xuân Thăng from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hà Nội on October 3.

In the Politburo’s report to the committee, Thăng, who is also member of the Party Central Committee, was found to show degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violate Party regulations and State laws; violate regulations on the things that party members must not do and the responsibility of setting an example; causing serious consequences and great losses to the State budget, people and society; allowing corruption activities at the Hải Dương Centre for Disease Control; stirred public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisation, administration, and the locality.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency decided to detain and launch proceedings against Thăng.

Based on suggestions from relevant agencies and the Politburo’s guideline on work arrangement for officials following discipline, the Party Central Committee also decided to relieve Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyễn Thành Phong, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bùi Nhật Quang and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc Huỳnh Tấn Việt from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee. VNS

 

You just read:

Secretary of Hải Dương Provincial Party Committee expelled from Party

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.