President hosts outgoing RoK ambassador

VIETNAM, October 4 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in Hà Nội on Monday.

The State leader commended the diplomat’s successful tenure and contributions to the two nations’ political trust and increasing cooperation across various fields, particularly in defence, security, and economy.

With total registered investment of nearly US$80 billion, the RoK leads the countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. Trade between Việt Nam and the RoK hit $78 billion last year. Bilateral labour cooperation has also achieved positive results as there are currently 48,000 Vietnamese guest workers in the RoK.

President Phúc took this occasion to thank the Korean Government and people for their donation of medical equipment and 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Việt Nam to cope with complicated developments of the pandemic. Many Korean firms, organisations and citizens also donated to Việt Nam’s vaccine fund, he noted.

He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the President, will present a Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to the ambassador in honour of his contributions to promoting bilateral ties.

The President hoped the two nations would step up exchanges of visits at all levels, collaboration in trade-investment, and people-to-people exchanges this year in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, and believed that the bilateral cooperation would reap further successes.

Expressing his gratitude for the President's decision to award the Friendship Order, Park said the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties was a chance for the two nations to foster collaboration in all sectors, especially trade, investment, power, climate change response, security and defence. Many more Korean investors were also eyeing opportunities in Việt Nam, he added.

The ambassador also affirmed that he would work to enhance the two countries’ ties regardless of his future positions. — VNS