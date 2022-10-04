Việt Nam affirms resolute condemnation of terrorism at UN meeting

VIETNAM, October 4 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam underlined its resolute condemnation against terrorist acts in any form or for any purpose at a plenary meeting held by the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 3.

In his remarks, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, held that countries needed to have a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism at the national, regional, and global levels, with the UN playing the coordinating role, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

They should continue to effectively deal with structural challenges like inequality and political, economic and social injustice, he said, noting that as countries were striving to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and facing numerous socio-economic difficulties, the international community’s assistance for the struggling countries was of great importance.

He called on countries to perform their obligations in accordance with international law while preventing the conducting, incitement, or sponsorship of terrorist acts against others.

The diplomat added that Việt Nam had made efforts to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and international obligations in the terror fight, stressing it had also cooperated closely with international organisations and other countries in this regard.

Việt Nam had joined 15 global conventions and many regional and bilateral agreements on the fight against terrorism and transnational crimes. In particular, it had attached importance to national obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions on the fight, included regulations on the issue in many relevant legal documents, and continuously improved law enforcement bodies’ capacity, including by setting up a counter-terrorism training centre under the Ministry of Public Security in February 2022.

At the meeting, participants expressed their concern that the terrorism situation remained complex in the world, directly affecting international peace and security and threatening the stability and sovereignty of many states. They condemned terrorism and called on the international community to improve their sense of responsibility and perform international obligations on counter-terrorism.

Many countries stressed the need to ensure the principle of respecting national sovereignty while activities against international terrorism are conducted, and others highlighted their opposition against financing or supporting terrorists.

Members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and many other states shared the view that countries needed to act in line with international law and not support, encourage or allow terrorist organisations to operate in their territories. They also stressed the necessity to enhance international cooperation in counter-terrorism, and voiced support for the UN’s central role in this regard. — VNS