Murder Charges Filed in 2019 Overdose Death

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged drug dealer in the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman.

Macee Grabber was just 24 years old when she was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home. Hughes County Sheriff’s Department deputies collected drug paraphernalia from the scene which was then delivered to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ (OBN) agents who submitted it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for testing. The testing of the paraphernalia detected the presence of both methamphetamines and heroin. Methamphetamines and heroin are controlled dangerous substances.

Autopsy results confirmed that methamphetamine and heroin were in Ms. Grabber’s system and led to her death. Evidence gathered during a cooperative effort by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of Dylan Richardson for allegedly having provided those drugs to Ms. Grabber, causing her death. Attorney General O’Connor charged Richardson with First Degree Murder, Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Felony.

“We will continue to use every means possible under Oklahoma law to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Although prosecuting the dealer will not bring Macee Grabber back to her family, it will take him off the streets. It will also send a clear message to drug dealers that going to prison for murder could result from every sale they make.

“I appreciate the great work of the attorneys and investigators in our Criminal Justice Division, OBN agents, OSBI agents, Hughes County deputies, and members of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office in Texas.”

All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

