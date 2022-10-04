Sales of L-shaped Autopsy Tables to Reach US$ 58 Mn by 2027; R&D to Increase Affordability of High-end Tables for Autopsy Centers | Fact.MR's Latest Study

High Mortality Rate, Growing Usage Of L-Shaped Autopsy Tables For Post-Mortem Medical Inspections, Rising Investments In Healthcare Infrastructure By Key Market Players, And Increasing Demand For The Preservation Of Corpses For Forensic & Research Applications Are Factors Driving Market Expansion

An autopsy is a highly skilled surgical process performed by a physician known as a pathologist. It is sometimes referred to as a necropsy or post-mortem examination. To ascertain the reason, timing, and manner of death, as well as to detect any diseases or injuries, if any, the procedure also entails a detailed examination of a body.

The demand for medical education, thorough crime investigations, and advancements in healthcare facilities, are driving the growth of academic and forensic research, which, in turn, is driving the global market for autopsy tables. The demand for autopsy tables is also anticipated to increase due to cultural reasons, such as funeral rituals that call for keeping the body around for a while. The expansion of medical schools and progress in the healthcare industry are both predicted to speed up market expansion.

Due to growing recognition of the use of autopsies in the diagnosis and prognosis of disease, as well as for medico-legal purposes, the global market for autopsy tables is expanding at a rapid rate. The industry is expanding as a result of technological innovations in autopsy tables. Another aspect driving market expansion is the rising number of autopsies performed in emerging countries.

In the healthcare sector, the deployment of quality-focused equipment throughout mortuaries is extremely important. To assist in the creation of efficient and long-lasting autopsy equipment, researchers are looking at creating new technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of autopsy tables are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.

The global autopsy tables market is currently valued at US$ 43 million.

Market in Canada is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Demand for forensic applications is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.



New Companies Can Focus on R&D to Increase Affordability of High-end Tables for Autopsy Centers

Emerging market players place a strong emphasis on research and development to increase the availability and affordability of high-end tables for autopsy centers.

Mortech Manufacturing creates, produces, integrates, and deploys a variety of post-mortem and mortuary equipment. Along with dissection tools and equipment, it also specializes in pathology, autopsy, funeral, necropsy, and veterinary anatomy items.





New entrants are following the footsteps of such top market players and using a variety of tactics, including product launches, joint ventures, and the creation of low-cost equipment to make a mark in the industry.

Key Segments in Autopsy Tables Industry Research

By Type : Rectangular Autopsy Tables L-shaped Autopsy Tables

By Application : Clinical Academic Forensic Research

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global autopsy tables market are bringing novel concepts and products that support satisfying customer needs and delivering superior service. Top market players are continuing their research to offer technical advancements in the autopsy tables industry.

For instance :

After 50 years of operation, SM Scientific expanded its inventory with items, including body display cabinets, organ weighing scales, dissection tables, and evidence drying cabinets.



Top Market Players of Autopsy Tables Industry

Barber Medical

Flexmort

Ceabis

Eihf Isofroid

Fiocchetti

Funeralia

Hygeco

Ferno-Washington

Afos

Angelantoni Life Science

Winning Strategy

Major market participants are developing automated, modern equipment, including pedestal autopsy tables and trolleys to make forensic investigations and academic research more convenient. To shorten the duration of the procedure, they have also created cadaver lifters with multifarious designs and performance capabilities. Hospital partnerships are being formed by several businesses, which is boosting market expansion.

KUGEL is a supplier of laboratory, histology, and pathology equipment. The business creates, produces, and markets a broad range of histology and laboratory equipment in accordance with the highest technical standards around the world. Additionally, the business specializes in histopathology tools and supplies for the veterinary, forensic, autopsy, hospital, and funeral businesses.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autopsy tables market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (rectangular autopsy tables, L-shaped autopsy tables) and application (clinical, academic, forensic research), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

