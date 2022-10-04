ImmunOs Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joseph Leveque, MD, to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- - Seasoned immuno-oncology executive brings significant medical and biopharma expertise

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – October 4, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Joseph Leveque, MD, has been appointed to the Company´s Board of Directors.

Dr. Leveque has over a decade of experience in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. He is currently President, Chief Medical Officer, and a Board Member of Medikine. Prior to Medikine, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq:MRTX), where he was responsible for the clinical development of their portfolio of selective KRAS inhibitors and other small molecules for cancer therapy. Dr. Leveque’s previous roles include Chief Medical Officer of Synthorx, a company focused on the application of synthetic biology in the discovery and development of cytokines that was acquired by Sanofi, and Chief Medical Officer of ARMO Biosciences, an immuno-oncology company that was acquired by Eli Lilly.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Leveque was Chief Medical Officer of EMD Serono, the North American subsidiary of Merck KGaA, and Vice President and Head of US Medical Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was part of the team developing and commercializing the first generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics. He also held key medical leadership positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Oncology, and Amgen.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe Leveque to our Board of Directors," said Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer at ImmunOs Therapeutics. "He not only adds significant medical and biopharma expertise in the immuno-oncology space to our board, but he also has strong leadership experience, product development expertise, and a broad biopharma industry network which will be extremely valuable for ImmunOs, especially as we transition to a clinical-stage company with a broad immuno-oncology and autoimmune pipeline."

"I am impressed by ImmunOs´ unique approach of developing HLA-based immune-modulating agents," said Joseph Leveque, MD, member of ImmunOs Therapeutics´ Board of Directors. "This is a totally novel concept for targeted immune modulation which addresses both the adaptive and innate immune systems. I believe that the Company´s emerging pipeline has significant potential for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and I am excited to help advance the Company´s lead program into the clinic and further strengthen its relationships with global pharma companies."

Dr. Leveque received a BS in Biology and Mathematics from Santa Clara University, an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an MD from The University of Texas School of Medicine in Houston, TX. He completed his post-graduate medical training in internal medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a teaching affiliate of the University of California, Los Angeles.

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com



Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

info@immunostherapeutics.com

