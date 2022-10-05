Metal Nanoparticles Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Metal Nanoparticles Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Metal Nanoparticles Global Market Report 2022”, the metal nanoparticles market is expected to grow from $19.28 billion in 2021 to $21.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global metal nanoparticle market size is expected to reach $38.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.96%. The increasing demand for metal nanoparticles in the expanding pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Metal Nanoparticles Market

Increasing research and development activities in metal nanoparticles is a key trend in the market. Various companies and research institutes are focusing on advanced research to leverage and use metal nanoparticles for a range of applications.

Overview Of The Metal Nanoparticles Market

The metal nanoparticles market consists of sales of metal nanoparticles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to nanosized metals with at least one dimension of 1 to 100 nanometers. Metal nanoparticles have a metal core composed of inorganic metal or metal oxide, which is generally covered with a shell made up of organic or inorganic material or metal oxide. When compared to bulk metal crystals, metal nanoparticles have distinct electrical, optical, and chemical characteristics.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Metal: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Titanium, Iron, Others

• By Synthesis Method: Chemical Methods, Physical Methods, Bio-Based Methods

• By End-Use Industry: Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Catalyst, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others

• By Geography: The global metal nanoparticles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Elements, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, US Research Nanomaterials, BBI Group, Nanocs, Strem Chemicals, Tanaka Holdings, Nano Labs, Nanopartz, Sigma-Aldrich, Blacktrace Holdings, Quantumsphere, Seashell Technology, Plasmachem Gmbh, Skyspring Nanomaterials, and EPRUI Biotech Co., Ltd.

