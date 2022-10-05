Global Sun Care Products Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the sun care products market is expected to grow from $11.98 billion in 2021 to $12.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The global sun care products market size is expected to grow to $15.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The growing demand for organic and natural personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the sun care products market going forward.

The sun care products market consists of sales of sun care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation. Suncare products refer to sunscreen products that come in a variety of formats, including creams, lotions, lip balms, hair tonics, and gels. Some or all of the sun's rays are absorbed, reflected, or scattered by the active components.

Global Sun Care Products Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the sun care products market. Major companies operating in the sun care products market are focused on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Global Sun Care Products Market Segments

By Type: Self-Tanning Products, After-Sun Products, Sun Protection Products

By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global sun care products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sun care products market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sun care products market, sun care products global market share, sun care products global market segmentation and geographies, sun care products global market players, sun care products global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sun care products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: L’Oreal SA, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Ltd, Estee Lauder Companies, Bioderma Laboratories, Burt’s Bees, Unilever plc, Kao Corporation, Bayer AG, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Weleda AG, Mary Kay Inc, Amorepacific Group Inc., and Natura & Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

